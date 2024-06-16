Fast-moving grass fire threatening homes, sparking evacuations in Sacramento County

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A fast-moving grass fire Sunday is prompting evacuations in southeastern Sacramento County after flames jumped Eagles Nest Road and some embers had made their way across Jackson Road at Eagles Nest and just west of Sunrise Boulevard.

As of 1 p.m., the fire had been mapped by state aerial resources at 685 acres.

The vegetation fire, dubbed the Jackson Fire, sparked around 11:45 a.m. and was reported near Excelsior Road and Jackson Road, which carries Highway 16. Just after 12:30 p.m., firefighters on the ground said several structures appeared to be burning or threatened, according to radio dispatches monitored by The Sacramento Bee.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn said “crews are working a very large vegetation fire. ... Cal Fire is also responding with aircraft and ground resources.”

Radio dispatches indicated that the fire was moving south and east. Photos of the flames taken along Sunrise and Kiefer boulevards showed towering plumes of brown and black smoke.

He said multiple homes were threatened and that evacuations were underway in the area. Officials from the county’s Office of Emergency Services were not immediately available, but evacuation maps on the county’s website indicated homes in the southern portion of zone 72 were affected.

Several roads in the area are shut down, including Sunrise Road as well as Jackson Road between Excelsior and Sunrise.

The capital region and most of the Sacramento Valley are under their first red flag warning of the year, as strong winds and high temperatures are contributing to fire danger.