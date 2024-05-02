Father says son accused of shooting neighbor in Orange City needed mental health support
Father says son accused of shooting neighbor in Orange City needed mental health support
Father says son accused of shooting neighbor in Orange City needed mental health support
Charlottetown police have arrested a man who was listed at the top of a national most-wanted list. The force said in a news release that its street crime unit, along with the major crime unit and a rapid tactical deployment team, arrested 35-year old Michael Bebee in Charlottetown on Tuesday. Toronto police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Bebee's arrest in connection with the July 23, 2023 shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers in Toronto's east end. Bebee is accused of second-degree murde
WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t
“For this to happen, it’s unfair,” the man’s son reportedly said. “You can’t fix some people.”
A 36-year-old suspect remains in hospital after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured in Hainault, east London.
The Long Beach Police Department wants the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl last month.
WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema
Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault
An Amber Alert was issued for Savannah Kriger and her son on March 18 after they went missing
LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured. Chief Supt. Stuart Bel
New York City police spent two decades unraveling the mystery of a teen girl whose remains were found in 2003, along with a monogrammed ring and encased in concrete in a basement. They just learned her name: Patricia Kathleen McGlone. The next goal: Finding her killer.
A deputy found the woman duct-taped in a garage two months after the man got out of prison, according to the arrest affidavit.
Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario
A police radio recording is providing a glimpse into the moments leading up to a fiery wrong-way crash that killed four people east of Toronto on Monday.
Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.
Barry Morphew was previously charged with murder, though the charges were dropped
Edmonton police say three drive-by shootings spanning three municipalities are connected to a rash of extortion incidents.On Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service provided an update on Project Gaslight — a probe into incidents targeting South Asian home builders in Edmonton, alleged to have been carried out by a group of local suspects who are being directed by someone in India."In my opinion, they're being exploited to carry out these acts and someone who is not in this country is benefiting fro
Judge Juan Merchan warned the former president could face jail time if he continues to violate the directive.
The 67-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Mint Butterfield, 16, was found alive days after going missing.
Toronto's police chief is apologizing for his "choice of words" in reacting to the acquittal of a man who had been accused of fatally running over an officer. Chief Myron Demkiw told the Toronto Police Services Board this morning that he has been reflecting on the comments he made outside a downtown Toronto courthouse on April 21, in which he said police respect the judicial process but were "hoping for a different outcome" to the trial. Demkiw told the board he should have been more clear that