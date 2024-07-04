Fatima Payman quits Labor but will remain in upper house as independent

Senator Fatima Payman has resigned from the Labor party. She was elected to the Senate in 2022 for a six-year term representing Western Australia.

Senator Fatima Payman has resigned from the Labor party. She was elected to the Senate in 2022 for a six-year term representing Western Australia. Composite: John White Photos/Getty/AAP

The outspoken Western Australia senator Fatima Payman has quit the Labor party but will stay in the upper house as an independent in a major rupture with the Albanese government over Palestine.

Payman, who had already been indefinitely suspended from Labor’s federal parliamentary caucus after warning that she was prepared to cross the floor again, announced on Thursday she had resigned from the party.

In a press conference on Thursday, Payman said she was “deeply torn”, but she saw “no middle ground” and she did not believe her principles aligned with the leadership of the Labor party.

“With a heavy heart but a clear conscience, I announce my resignation from the Australian Labor party. I have informed the prime minister that, effective immediately, I will sit on the crossbench to represent Western Australia,” she said.

“This has been the most difficult decision of my life and put me in a tough position and, like I told the prime minister on multiple occasions and my colleagues that this is a matter I cannot compromise on. It is a matter of principle and when I voted across the floor, it was on conscience.”

She said she had various conversations with the prime minister, deputy prime minister and foreign minister on Palestine and raised it on multiple fronts.

“I felt I exhausted every opportunity to raise my concerns, whether it was back in November of last year or more recently, and I felt there was no place for me to continue these conversations and decisions, were already made by the time it was brought to caucus,” she said.

The 29-year-old was elected to the Senate in 2022 for a six-year term representing Western Australia.

Related: Fatima Payman says she has been ‘exiled’ by Labor following suspension from caucus

There is no rule preventing an elected senator quitting their party and staying on in the Senate, but Labor has insisted Payman is in the upper house only because she was an ALP candidate.

Payman said she would best represent her constituents as an independent senator.

The announcement follows confirmation on Tuesday that the Australian political strategist and so-called preference whisperer Glenn Druery was conducting “informal conversations” with Payman and Muslim community groups. Druery said, however, that there was no contract.

Payman said on Monday that she felt “exiled” by the party. The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, had said he would like to see Payman “re-join the team and that option is certainly available to her”, although that would require her to agree to be bound by collective caucus decisions.

Payman used her first speech to the Senate in 2022 to describe how her family fled Taliban-ruled Afghanistan shortly after her birth: “I stand before you tonight as a young woman, as a Western Australian, as a Muslim devout to her faith, proud of her heritage and grateful to this beautiful country.”

In recent months, Payman has been increasingly outspoken in condemning Israel’s military operations in Gaza. She said in May: “My conscience has been uneasy for far too long and I must call this out for what it is. This is a genocide and we need to stop pretending otherwise.”

Related: Former dissenting Labor MP backs Fatima Payman and says party needs to reconsider rules

In the same statement in May, Payman used the politically charged phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, which she said asserted “a desire for Palestinians to live in their homeland as free and equal citizens, neither dominating others nor being dominated over”.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry condemned Payman’s use of the phrase, saying it was “an old Arab supremacist slogan calling for the destruction of Israel and the ethnic cleansing of its Jewish population”.

The day after Payman used the phrase in May, Labor senators voted in favour of a Coalition motion that stated that the slogan was “frequently used by those who seek to intimidate Jewish Australians via acts of antisemitism”.

Payman denied the claim of antisemitism and noted that the founding charter of Israel’s ruling Likud party stated “between the sea and the Jordan river, there will only be Israeli sovereignty”.

Since then, Payman has found herself increasingly at odds with her caucus colleagues. Writing for Al Jazeera on 17 June, Payman called on her own government to recognise Palestine as a state in “a symbolic and bold rejection of Israel’s current bid to erase the Palestinian people”.

She urged Albanese and the Labor party to live up to their past cries for justice, and said recognition of Palestine “would not frustrate a peace process; rather, it would rescue that very peace process and keep it alive”.

That advocacy culminated in the Senate vote on 25 June when Payman crossed the floor to side with the Greens on a motion declaring an urgent need “for the Senate to recognise the state of Palestine”.

The foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, had unsuccessfully sought to amend the motion’s wording to specify that recognition of Palestine could occur “as part of a peace process in support of a two-state solution and a just and enduring peace”.

If Wong’s amendment to the wording had succeeded, all Labor senators would have been allowed to vote for the motion.