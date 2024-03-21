When’s My Favorite CBS Show Back?

It’s March Madness season, which means there’s a pretty decent chance that your favorite CBS show has been benched for a while.

Beginning Thursday, March 21, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd and Elsbeth are being preempted in favor of college hoops.

As of Friday, March 22, S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods are all off duty.

CBS’ Monday (The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i), Tuesday (FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted), Wednesday (Survivor and The Amazing Race) and Sunday (The Equalizer, Tracker and CSI: Vegas) are not being impacted by basketball.

So, how long will you be kept waiting for new episodes? Keep scrolling for a rundown of return dates for more than a half-dozen CBS procedurals and comedies.

YOUNG SHELDON

Season 7, Episode 6 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 8/7c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

“Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning” – Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle.

GHOSTS

Season 3, Episode 6 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

“Hello, Brother” – Trevor’s brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program.

ELSBETH

Season 1, Episode 2 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 9/8c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

“A Classic New York Character” – After the loathed co-op board president (Linda Lavin) of a luxury pre-war building falls off her balcony to her death, Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead when they meet Joann (Jane Krakowski), a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets.

Season 1, Episode 3 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 10/9c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

“Reality Shock” – When a larger-than-life reality TV star is found dead in her bathtub, Elsbeth and Kaya investigate the circumstances around her death to determine if it was an accident or murder. As they get deeper into the events surrounding her demise, they meet Skip Mason (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), the mercurial producer behind the popular, guilty-pleasure reality series Lavish Ladies, who becomes a prime suspect after he is accused of going to dangerous lengths to concoct “good TV.”

S.W.A.T.

Season 7, Episode 7 Release Date: Friday, April 5 at 8/7c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

“Last Call” – After the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible. Meanwhile, Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue.

FIRE COUNTRY

Season 2, Episode 5 Release Date: Friday, April 5 at 9/8c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

“This Storm Will Pass” – The Station 42 crew must protect Edgewater and take cover when an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado leaves lives in peril.

BLUE BLOODS

Season 14, Episode 5 Release Date: Friday, April 5 at 10/9c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

No episode information is available.

SO HELP ME TODD

Season 2, Episode 5 Release Date: Thursday, April 11 at 9/8c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)

“End on a High Note” – Margaret and Todd defend international opera star, supreme diva and Lyle’s mother, Jaqueline (Jenifer Lewis).

