When’s My Favorite CBS Show Back?
It’s March Madness season, which means there’s a pretty decent chance that your favorite CBS show has been benched for a while.
Beginning Thursday, March 21, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, So Help Me Todd and Elsbeth are being preempted in favor of college hoops.
More from TVLine
TVLine Items: Chucky Trailer, Henry Golding Joins Nine Perfect Strangers and More
As of Friday, March 22, S.W.A.T., Fire Country and Blue Bloods are all off duty.
CBS’ Monday (The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i), Tuesday (FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted), Wednesday (Survivor and The Amazing Race) and Sunday (The Equalizer, Tracker and CSI: Vegas) are not being impacted by basketball.
So, how long will you be kept waiting for new episodes? Keep scrolling for a rundown of return dates for more than a half-dozen CBS procedurals and comedies.
YOUNG SHELDON
Season 7, Episode 6 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 8/7c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
“Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning” – Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle.
GHOSTS
Season 3, Episode 6 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
“Hello, Brother” – Trevor’s brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program.
ELSBETH
Season 1, Episode 2 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 9/8c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
“A Classic New York Character” – After the loathed co-op board president (Linda Lavin) of a luxury pre-war building falls off her balcony to her death, Elsbeth and Kaya are called to the scene to dig for a lead when they meet Joann (Jane Krakowski), a high-powered Manhattan real estate broker with huge clients and even bigger secrets.
Season 1, Episode 3 Release Date: Thursday, April 4 at 10/9c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
“Reality Shock” – When a larger-than-life reality TV star is found dead in her bathtub, Elsbeth and Kaya investigate the circumstances around her death to determine if it was an accident or murder. As they get deeper into the events surrounding her demise, they meet Skip Mason (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), the mercurial producer behind the popular, guilty-pleasure reality series Lavish Ladies, who becomes a prime suspect after he is accused of going to dangerous lengths to concoct “good TV.”
S.W.A.T.
Season 7, Episode 7 Release Date: Friday, April 5 at 8/7c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
“Last Call” – After the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible. Meanwhile, Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue.
FIRE COUNTRY
Season 2, Episode 5 Release Date: Friday, April 5 at 9/8c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
“This Storm Will Pass” – The Station 42 crew must protect Edgewater and take cover when an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado leaves lives in peril.
BLUE BLOODS
Season 14, Episode 5 Release Date: Friday, April 5 at 10/9c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
No episode information is available.
SO HELP ME TODD
Season 2, Episode 5 Release Date: Thursday, April 11 at 9/8c on CBS (streaming next day on Paramount+)
“End on a High Note” – Margaret and Todd defend international opera star, supreme diva and Lyle’s mother, Jaqueline (Jenifer Lewis).
Young Sheldon’s Georgie and Mandy Spinoff: Everything We Know
Best of TVLine
'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Hacks, The Orville, Snowpiercer and 20+ Others
Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 85+ Season and Series Premieres
Yellowjackets Mysteries: An Up-to-Date List of the Showtime Series' Biggest Questions (and Answers?)
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter