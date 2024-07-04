FBI investigates after 176 gravestones at Jewish cemeteries found vandalized in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Local authorities and the FBI are investigating after nearly 200 gravestones at two Jewish cemeteries in Cincinnati were vandalized, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati and the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati said.

Two sections of the Covedale Cemetery complex were targeted, the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati said in a news release Monday. A total of 176 graves were knocked over or damaged in the Beth Hamedrash Hagadol and Tifereth Israel cemeteries.

The vandalism was discovered early Monday and is believed to have happened between June 25 and Monday, as the damage wasn't present when a groundskeeper mowed the lawn last Tuesday, according to the news release. "The destruction includes tombstones dating back to the late 1800s, many of which have been knocked over, with some cracked in half. Most of the gravestones have been pushed face down," the news release added.

On Tuesday, the damaged headstones laid flat, overturned with inscribed names hidden against the grass. In some places, whole lines of graves were knocked over and broken. In other locations, the headstones remained standing, untouched.

The atmosphere was somber, as small groups of family members trickled into the site in search of loved ones' graves. Many who visited seemed to recognize one another which enveloped the cemetery with a small sense of community.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made. The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati is working with SAFE Cincinnati — the security arm of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati — the Cincinnati Police Department, the FBI, and Green Township to investigate the vandalism.

'Alarming increase in Islamophobia': Woman tried to drown 3-year-old girl after making racist comments, civil rights group says

'Make sure everybody's stones get back up'

Law enforcement officials have advised that the vandalized markers should not be touched to "preserve the integrity of their investigation," according to the news release.

Sue Susskind, executive director of Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati, said she and her team will use a cemetery database to identify graves by their locations when they are cleared to do so. She advised families who visit to report what they find to the cemetery.

There is no timeline yet for repairing the damaged gravestones or cost estimates for replacements.

Some families may be able to pay for repairs or replacements through their homeowner insurance policies, Susskind said. Additionally, there is a donation page on the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati website.

"We're going to do our part to work with everybody so that we make sure everybody's stones get back up," Susskind said.

'Not the first time and it won't be the last'

Visitors arrived on Tuesday wanting to know if their loved ones' markers were tipped.

After learning about the damage on Facebook and in the news, one couple, who asked not to be named because they feared retaliation, drove to the Tifereth Israel section of the cemetery. The husband said he had seen graves knocked over eight or 10 times at other cemeteries since he was a kid, "but nothing like this."

Their family's marker was untouched by the vandalism.

Rita Birch, of the Cincinnati suburb Monfort Heights, visited the cemetery to check on markers from both sides of her family. Her family moved to the U.S. from Germany and her relatives are buried with others from the New Hope congregation.

While Birch's grandparents' headstone was fine, her mother's was not.

"I wish I could say that I'm surprised, but I'm not," Birch said. "It's not the first time and it won't be the last."

Biden condemns vandalism

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, decrying the vandalism.

"The vandalism of nearly 200 graves at two Jewish cemeteries near Cincinnati is despicable," Biden wrote in the post. "This is Antisemitism and it is vile."

He added that his administration is committed to supporting investigators and bringing justice to the perpetrators.

Was it a hate crime?

Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing it remains unknown if the acts of vandalism were a hate crime.

But Susskind feels the acts were motivated by hate. "One would have to think that there's more behind it than just doing something mischievous," Susskind said.

Following the incident, the American Jewish Committee released a statement citing the rising rate of antisemitism in the United States over the past five years. The group's 2023 report found that 25% of American Jews felt their Jewish institutions had been targeted by antisemitism.

"This incident is unfortunately part of a rising and unacceptable trend of Jewish sites being targeted by antisemitic hate in recent years. Sadly, our community is not immune," said Justin Kirschner, Cincinnati regional director for the group.

Antisemitic incidents have proliferated since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last October, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

There were 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, up from 3,698 in 2022, according to their annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. Between October and January, there were 3,291 antisemitic incidents in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Gravestones at Jewish cemeteries in Ohio were found vandalized