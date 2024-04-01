Fight leads to a downtown Fresno shooting, sending man in his 20s to hospital, police say

A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night in downtown Fresno.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 9 p.m. at Fulton and Merced streets where a man in his 20s was shot at least once.

He was taken to a local hospital by a witness and is in stable condition, Fresno police Lt. Leslie Williams said.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight among a group that took place before a single shot was fired.

Police don’t have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.