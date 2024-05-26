Fire at a baby care center kills 7 infants in India's capital, a fire officer says

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire broke out in a baby care center in India's capital Saturday night, killing seven infants, a fire service officer said.

Rescuers carried 12 newborns from the center to a nearby hospital but five of them died due to smoke inhalation, fire officer Atul Garg said.

The five others survived and are being treated for smoke inhalation, he added.

The fire on the first floor of the center was extinguished in about an hour, said Suresh Kumar, another fire officer.

The cause of the fire in Vivek Vihar district of east Delhi was being investigated.

Earlier Saturday, at least 27 people were killed in a big fire at a crowded amusement park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state in western India.

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Top Asian News 7:45 p.m. GMT

    A major fire broke out Saturday at an amusement park in Gujarat state in western India, killing at least 27 people, including several children, police and media reports said. Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said that the blaze was under control and a rescue operation was underway. Police officer Vinayak Patel said that it was difficult to identify the bodies.

  • More than 20 dead, including several children, after massive fire at Indian mall

    A massive fire at an arcade in a mall in India Saturday has left more than 20 people dead as officials work to determine the cause of the "massive" blaze.

  • Rajkot fire: Blaze at amusement park in western India kills at least 24 people

    Children among deceased after fire at amusement park, says local mayor

  • India games arcade fire kills 27

    The fire broke out in a gaming zone in the western state of Gujarat.

  • After China drills, Taiwan president again offers talks

    Taiwan President Lai Ching-te again offered talks with China on Sunday following two days of Chinese war games near the island, saying he looked forward to enhancing mutual understanding and reconciliation. China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, carried out the military drills on Thursday and Friday, saying it was "punishment" after Lai's inauguration speech on Monday which Beijing called another push for the island's formal independence. China has repeatedly lambasted Lai, saying he is a "separatist".

  • Mom Sentenced in Death of 4-Year-Old Daughter Who Was Fed Mountain Dew in a Bottle, Causing Her Teeth to Rot

    Tamara Banks, 41, has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in March

  • Mom catches sex offender filming her teenage daughter in a Target. But cops won’t do anything about it

    Police said they could not take action because the man was not doing ‘anything illegal’

  • Donald Trump Tells Bronx Rally Of His Heroic Wardrobe Struggles

    "I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.

  • CNN’s Kaitlan Collins calls out Trump for claim about trial judge: ‘That’s not true’

    CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…

  • Some Victims of Ind. Serial Killer Are ID'd, But Officials Face Stiff Challenge: 10,000 Bone Fragments in His Yard

    Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • Trump accuses Comey of ‘spreading lies’ after latest rebuke

    Former President Trump went after James Comey Friday, after the former FBI director suggested prosecutors could have enough to convict Trump in his criminal hush money case. “The Worst FBI Director in History, who I inherited from the Obama Administration, but fired almost immediately into ours, along with many other Corrupt Actors in the DOJ…

  • Harrison Butker addresses commencement backlash; ‘a shocking level of hate’

    Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has made his first public comments since his controversial commencement speech, claiming he has no regrets, despite people accusing him of sexism and homophobia. Speaking at a gala in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Butker told the audience that he’s received “a shocking level of hate,” since the event. “As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I ...

  • Idaho drag performer awarded $1.1 million in defamation case against far-right blogger

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $1.1 million to an Idaho drag performer who accused a far-right blogger of defaming him when she falsely claimed that he exposed himself to a crowd, including children, during a Pride event in June 2022.

  • RCMP officer's social media posts prompt calls for suspension from First Nation chief

    BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.

  • Edmonton police fined after Black men who called for help pepper-sprayed, arrested

    EDMONTON — The Alberta Human Rights Commission has fined the Edmonton Police Service after ruling two Black men who had called police for help were instead racially discriminated against by officers during a wrongful arrest. The commission, in a decision issued earlier this month, said that the two South Sudanese men named Yousef John and Caesar Judianga were each entitled to $40,000 for "injury to dignity" they faced after calling police for help in May 2017 for a crime they had witnessed. The

  • Passenger involved in fatal 401 crash faces robbery charges

    The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c

  • Police find bodies of 2 men believed drowned at Sandpoint Beach

    Windsor police say they've found the bodies of two men believed drowned after going into the water at Sandpoint Beach on Thursday evening.Police said on social media that they found the missing men just before 8 p.m. Friday evening."The deaths of the two men are not being treated as suspicious," police said.The two men went missing when they were swimming in the area west of Sandpoint Beach, police said Friday. It's an area with longstanding safety concerns because of its steep drop into the str

  • How will the Trump hush money trial end?

    Previewing the upcoming closing arguments, former prosecutor Elie Honig posits, “Michael Cohen’s not even the star witness in this case. The star witness in this case are the documents.” But Defense Attorney William J. Brennan counters, “You have two lawyers on that jury. They’re not going to just do a knee-jerk. So I think there’s a strong likelihood of a of a mistrial through a hung jury.”

  • Top Mexican cartel criminal El Nini, once among America’s most wanted, extradited to the US

    Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas “was one of the Sinaloa cartel’s lead sicarios, or assassins, and was responsible for the murder, torture, and kidnapping of rivals and witnesses, the Department of Justice claims.