Canning Town fire LIVE: Tower block blaze sparks evacuations as seven people taken to hospital

Seven people have been taken to hospital after a major fire broke out at a construction site in Canning Town, east London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called shortly before 8.25am on Tuesday, to the 10-floor building which is under construction opposite Canning Town Tube station.

The blaze, which broke out in a commercial unit on the ground floor, sent thick plumes of black smoke into the capital’s sky forcing firefighters to tell local residents to close their windows.

One person was rescued by firefighters using a 13.5m ladder.

Seven people were taken to hospital by ambulance, due to smoke inhalation. Three other people were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Building on fire in Canning Town, London.

Looks like a building under construction. Firemen are already on location. pic.twitter.com/RDAVH0EaNQ — Virginia Vitalone (@vivivitalone) June 4, 2024

Around 70 firefighters in 10 fire engines responded to the scene, with LFB receiving more than 30 calls reporting the fire.

The brigade said the blaze was brought under control by 9.36am, around an hour after it broke out.

The A1011 Silvertown Way is closed between the A13 Canning Town Flyover and Hallsville Road as emergency services respond.

Follow latest updates below

Ten people treated, including seven in hospital

13:46 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

London Ambulance Service says it was called to the fire shortly before 8.30am, and scrambled ambulances and expert crews including a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene.

“Our first paramedics arrived on scene in less than three minutes,” said a spokesperson.

“We treated 10 people in total. We took seven patients to hospital and discharged three patients at the scene.”

Picture appears to show crane rescue

13:03 , Josh Salisbury

A dramatic picture appears to show the moment a man was rescued from the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed one person was rescued, with the image showing a man stood on a crane as smoke swirls around him.

Canning Town fire: why is there a man chilling on the edge of the crane? pic.twitter.com/8l3DiWAelD — Mared (@maredparry) June 4, 2024

Cause of fire under investigation

12:16 , Josh Salisbury

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the London Fire Brigade has said in its latest update.

It added that alongside the seven people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, a further three people were assessed on scene.

Seven people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

11:17 , Josh Salisbury

Seven people have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, a Brigade spokesperson told the Standard.

Around 8 people left the construction site before firefighters arrived, and everyone known to be on the site has been accounted for.

The spokesperson said: “The fire is now out but we remain on scene for the time being and we continue to advise people to avoid the area.”

However, the Brigade was unable to confirm if any nearby buildings had been evacuated, as a Newham Council spokesperson had previously said.

(Virginia Vitalone)

Police evacuate neighbouring buildings

10:41 , Josh Salisbury

Police are evacuating some neighbouring buildings, Newham Council has said.

It said: “Police and Fire Service are on scene carrying out an evacuation of the surrounding buildings.

“Please evacuate the scene if you have been asked for your safety.”

Asked by the Standard for more details, a council spokesperson said they did not have the information to hand as it was a “live incident”.

Pictured: Firefighters tackling blaze

10:27 , Josh Salisbury

Firefighters tackling fire in Canning Town (London Fire Brigade)

The fire in Canning Town (London Fire Brigade)

Person rescued from blaze as fire under control

09:51 , Josh Salisbury

A person has been rescued from the fire with no injuries, a LFB spokesperson said.

It said the fire was in a ground floor commercial unit, and that it has since been brought under control.

“The fire was located in a construction site consisting of 10 floors, where a ground floor commercial unit was alight,” said a spokesperson.

“One of the Brigade's 64m ladder deployed to the scene as part of our response, and one person was rescued by firefighters using 13.5 metre ladder.

“There are no reports of any injuries at this time.”

Residents told to keep windows closed

09:47 , Josh Salisbury

Firefighters have told residents to keep windows closed due to the thick smoke being produced by the fire.

The London Fire Brigade said in its latest statement that it had received more than 25 calls to the blaze, which started at around 8.23am.

Firefighters from Plaistow, Poplar, East Ham and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The fire has been producing significant amounts of smoke,” said a LFB spokesperson.

“People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the area where possible.”

The fire in Canning Town (Ivan Treece)

Fire located at construction site opposite Tube station

09:42 , Josh Salisbury

The blaze appears to be in the Hallsville Quarter development, which is under construction opposite Canning Town station.

The £600m scheme is billed as a new town centre for Canning Town and would eventually provide 1,100 homes.

The London Fire Brigade said: “The fire is located in a construction site. One of the Brigade's 64m ladder has been deployed to the scene.”

Road closures and buses on diversion

09:38 , Josh Salisbury

A number of road closures are in place as emergency services respond to the scene.

The A1011 Silvertown Way is closed between the A13 Canning Town Flyover and Hallsville Road.

Meanwhile, buses 147, 330 and 474 are on diversion due to the blaze.

Witnesses share footage of smoke from across capital

09:35 , Josh Salisbury

Witnesses have shared footage and images of the fire, thought to be at a construction site, from across east London.

Canning town block of flats under construction caught fire! Firefighters on ground working hard to resolve! pic.twitter.com/1UFCbipEqZ — It's all relative! (@Pranita89254529) June 4, 2024

One said: “Canning town block of flats under construction caught fire! Firefighters on ground working hard to resolve!”

Another shared a view from the IFS Cloud Cable Car which links Greenwich to the Royal Victoria Docks.

“Hope everyone is safe and there’s not too much damage,” they said.