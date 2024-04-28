Firefighters, police battle at Smoke & Guns' fight, benefits Oklahoma charities
Firefighters, police battle at Smoke & Guns' fight, benefits Oklahoma charities
Firefighters, police battle at Smoke & Guns' fight, benefits Oklahoma charities
Chae Kyong An, 54, pleaded guilty in March to attempting to kill his estranged wife in October 2022, per authorities
He wore a blonde wig, blue dress and sunglasses, photos show.
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,
A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun
A former youth worker convicted of having a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy in the 1990s spoke publicly for the first time since charges were laid, telling the judge she is "not the same person" she was 35 years ago. In October, Beverly Allard, 65, was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor. Allard did not testify in her own defence at trial. But on Friday, when given a chance to address the judge, she told the court that "the weight of carrying [her] untold story has b
In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"
The mother, Ashley Elizabeth Jones, allegedly threw bleach on her son and then followed him to the bathtub when he tried to wash it off
Jill Cornick, 82, is out of work for the first time in her life after being told the Clarks shop she worked in since 1956 in Dorset was closing.
“I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”
Iraqi social media star Ghufran Sawadi, better known as Umm Fahad, was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday night, a Baghdad police source told CNN.
Elizabeth Hurley floored fans as she posed in a jaw-dropping lace mini dress with a red latex skirt – and the 58-year-old looked better than ever. See photo.
Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with
As Taylor Swift gets ready for the next leg of her international Eras Tour, she is also preparing to part ways with boyfriend Travis Kelce again.
On April 24, two doctors for the defense testified that Dharmesh Arvind Patel experienced an episode that led him to believe that his children may be sex trafficked
NEW YORK — Donald Trump is a thrice-married man accused of covering up a sex scandal with an adult film actor after the world heard him brag about grabbing women by their genitals. But when Trump’s lawyers introduced him to a jury at his Manhattan criminal trial this past week, they dwelt on a different dimension: “He’s a husband. He’s a father. And he’s a person, just like you and just like me.” That half-hour opening statement encapsulated the former president’s influence over his lawyers and
"The same drama, the same plea for press," Eustace, who split from McDermott in 2006, tells PEOPLE
Kidman became the 49th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The owner of a suburban Detroit business that caught fire and exploded, killing a man, was arrested at a New York airport as he was preparing to depart for Hong Kong on a one-way ticket, authorities said Friday. U.S. Customs and New York Port Authority personnel arrested Noor Noel Kestou, 31, on Saturday at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He was brought back to Michigan on Wednesday. Kestou, of Commerce Township, was arraigned Thursday on an involuntary mans
"Although there are 4x more people... it is VERY quiet. Nobody is screaming, cars aren't honking, people aren't even talking."
The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar