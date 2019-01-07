First 'Game of Thrones' Final Season Footage Debuts at Golden Globes

"Winterfell is yours, your grace."

Those were the words spoken by Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in the first official footage from Game of Thrones' upcoming eighth and final season. HBO debuted the seconds-long snippet during the 2019 Golden Globes broadcast on NBC on Sunday, and later shared the clip to Twitter.

The video, which also featured teasers for the rest of HBO's slate of shows, features Dany walking toward Sansa and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) at Winterfell, before the former offers her ownership of their castle. And while the white walkers are on the way, at least we know we have these three on the case.

Season seven of Game of Thrones ended with Jon and Dany banding together (as lovers and relatives...) and heading toward Winterfell, where Sansa and Arya had just taken care of (brutally killed) Littlefinger. During a recent interview with ET, Littlefinger himself, Aidan Gillen, teased that more death was on the way.

"I always thought it'd be nice for it to have a happy ending," he said. "But I can't imagine that would be appropriate."

Season eight's first director, David Nutter, promised as much while speaking with ET in November.

"It was the first time that I was able to actually direct the premiere episode of the season, so I'm just nervous. Hopefully, the audience will like it, starting season eight, but I'm very confident that they will," he said.

"I know that I can say this: If you're a fan of the show, you will be completely satisfied by where the series goes to. They've really done a tremendous job in servicing the drama and the characters and so forth, and there are many ups and downs and twists and turns all across the Game of Thrones society and the world they are," he added.

Game of Thrones returns in April to HBO.

