First look at A Quiet Place horror game released

A first look at A Quiet Place's new horror game has been revealed.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, published by Saber Interactive and developed by Stormind Games, is a narrative-driven game that takes place in the same universe as the popular film series.

Played in first-person, the story follows a young woman who must survive against alien creatures that hunt by sound, while also dealing with family conflicts and inner fears.

New images and a trailer show off the gameplay for the title, which involves hiding from, distracting, and sneaking past the creatures.

Making noise can give away your location, while exploring environments and scavenging for tools are key for survival.

Not much else is known about the story at this point, including whether or not there will be direct connections to any of the movie characters or locations.

The Road Ahead is planned for a release this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game was first announced in October 2021, with Saber Interactive's head of publishing Todd Hollenshead saying at the time: "The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe."

The full reveal for the game comes just before the release of A Quiet Place's movie prequel Day One.

Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, the latest entry in the film series is set in New York City and offers a look at the early days of the alien invasion of Earth.

It is also set to be slightly longer than the previous two movies, with a runtime of 99 minutes.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is released later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on June 27 in the UK and June 28 in the US.

