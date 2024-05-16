Fishing boat runs aground on tip of northern Newfoundland

A fishing boat has run aground in the community of St. Lunaire-Griquet on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula. (Google Maps - image credit)

A fishing boat has run aground in the community of St. Lunaire-Griquet on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula, CBC News has learned.

Mayor Dale Colbourne told CBC News Thursday evening the boat is a longliner crab vessel. She said the boat has likely been there since late Thursday morning.

CBC News has also learned the boat has a load of fuel on board.

It's unknown right now if the crew is onboard, what their condition is or if any fuel has spilled.

