Fitted out with a fridge, this community pantry tackles food security at the neighbourhood level

Regan Mahoney (left), Paula Elliott and Shelley Byrne stand in front of Park Pantry, which opened earlier this year. (Nabila Qureshi/CBC)

After receiving a call from the owners of a St. John's apartment complex in early fall, Paula Elliott found herself at the helm of an exciting new project: a community-led public pantry and fridge.

"They felt there was a critical need in the community and wanted to assist in some way", said Elliott, the property manager for Park Plaza Apartments, which is off Newfoundland Drive in the city's east end.

The apartments are a relatively new addition in the Virginia Park neighbourhood, a mixed-income area of the city that includes a diverse range of housing.

Among them are people who are all too familiar with the pressure of the rising cost of food and other necessities.

"The owners recognized that there were difficulties because of the high-cost of living and the increasing cost of groceries. So, it's more difficult for individuals and families to afford essential needs," said Regan Mahoney, a representative at Regal Realty, who helps oversee the building's management.

With soaring food prices and an overall increase in the cost of living, many individuals and households are stretched thin.

According to the recently released Canada's Food Price Report – a closely watched annual document on the food industry – food prices for a family of four are expected to cost just over $16,000 next year, or about $1,333 monthly

Paula Elliott (left) and Regan Mahoney oversee the day-to-day operations of Park Plaza Apartments. (Nabila Qureshi/CBC)

Penny by penny or dollar by dollar, the rise in prices coupled with stagnant incomes pinches wallets, making constraints palpable.

"Things like peanut butter – you know, a staple in so many homes – has gone from an average price of $3.99 to $7.99," said Elliott.

"Soups that used to be 59 cents are almost $3. And our incomes don't go up. I mean it's nice that there are initiatives with the governments and local supports that can offer one time fixes, but that's a one time fix. Groceries happen every week. Gas happens every week."

The impact of this trend extends across demographic groups. For seniors, the economic reality that has now taken root, can mean making discouraging choices.



"The tenants here at Park Plaza, many of them are retirees on fixed incomes", said Elliott. "They know how much is coming in. So they budget for what's going out. But if milk is $6 now a carton, then they're probably doing without milk."

Shelley Byrne, an elderly resident at Park Plaza Apartments, said nutritious food often costs more than unhealthier options.

"Even when I shop myself, if I want to pick up a salad for this evening for my supper, you're looking at almost $10 for a salad," Byrne said.

"So how do you expect the family with one income, or even two sometimes, to pick these healthy foods out?"

She pointed out that the provincial government introduced a tax on sweetened beverages, including pop. "The soft drinks are [still] cheaper than the milk to me," she said. "Something is not right here. Something just isn't sitting right."

Tenant Shelley Byrne plans on baking cookies and placing them in the fridge’s freezer as a Christmas treat. (Nabila Qureshi/CBC)

Desperate times can call for community-driven proactive measures.



Enter the Park Pantry initiative.

Building a little shelf esteem

Built by the building's maintenance team to look like a miniature version of the apartments, the pantry houses a closed door cupboard and fridge that is constantly monitored by the superintendent.

Accessible 24/7 and all year round, the pantry has been up and running since Oct. 30 when the unit was plugged in.

For Byrne, the pantry came as a blessing with the spirit of kindness in food sharing.

"Not everybody can afford to get a bus in the neighbourhood," she said.

"So to just be able to walk up the road, with a bag in your hand, and just walk by and walk in and get what you need, I'm just happy to be a part of it. I'm honoured actually."

The pantry – the only one of its kind in the east end of St. John's – is replenished by anyone wishing to contribute.

The company said while it's based in the Virginia Park neighbourhood, anyone else is welcome to come by if they need food.

A newly added plaque said, "Take what you need & give what you can."

Park Pantry’s new signage can be spotted on Newfoundland Drive, near Pleasant View Towers. (Nabila Qureshi/CBC)

As one of many pantries unfolding in cities in Canada, the Park Pantry has been noticing a high turnover of donated goods from the neighbourhood.

The fridge has broadened the range to include perishable items that often cannot be dropped off at other pantries.

From canned beans and bread to fresh produce and condiments, the limit to what one can find inside the Park Pantry can be sky high or ocean deep.

At its core, the pantry is playing its part in addressing food insecurity, evident in the surging use of food banks across the province.

The pantry's open-air visibility is an invitation to any passerby, day or night, including those who feel there may be a stigma with using a food bank.

A resident of Park Plaza Apartments, Philomena Boland and her ladies’ card club hosted their first annual food drive for Park Pantry on Dec. 11. In a single day, they collected more than five grocery carts' worth of donations. (Nabila Qureshi/CBC)

"I've volunteered at churches, food banks, for most of my life and I've got so much joy out of it. I really did. And the stigma is when I did work there, people came in that I knew who were very embarrassed. And I would say to them, there's nothing to be embarrassed about. Everybody falls on hard times," said Byrne.

"There's nothing wrong with having to run over and grab a few things just to get you through."

Seasoning a ripple effect

With Park Pantry's debut, Elliott hopes that other neighbourhoods, communities, and cities follow suit – and it can all begin with just one lidded box, with a sign on the side of a road.



"Can you imagine if there was one of these everywhere there's a bus stop? How would that be? That would completely change the face of food security," Elliot said.

"And we haven't spent any money. We haven't done anything. We haven't asked our government for any help. We haven't asked our churches. We haven't asked anybody for help. We're just putting a box there and those who can fill it, fill it."

