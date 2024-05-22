Five cars at a Miami apartment complex go up in flames. ‘I didn’t know what to do.’

A fire at a Little River apartment complex destroyed four cars and damaged another early Wednesday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue got the call at 4:40 a.m. about the fire at Northwest 76th Street just west of North Miami Avenue.

Roy Puckett told Miami Herald news partner CBS News Miami that his mother owned two of the burned cars.

“My dog was barking and I heard a knocking on the door and stuff and I came outside and both of my mom’s cars were on fire,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do so I just called 911.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but a Miami fire investigator called it suspicious.

This report will be updated.