The best exhibitions this week in London, from Betty Parsons to Judith Bernstein (March 21 to 28)

Bahamas, 1950 (Alison Jacques, London, and Alexander Gray Associates, New York © The Betty Parsons Foundation; photo: Michael Brzezinski)

With access to hundreds of museums and galleries a tube ride away, we Londoners are spoilt for choice when it comes to a fun day out. But sometimes the capital’s embarrassment of riches means it’s tricky to pick where to go.

Do you disappear into the National Gallery for an afternoon, pop by some of the independent galleries in Marylebone, explore East London’s exciting offerings, or wander around the Tate?

Look no further every week: here’s our pick of five extraordinary exhibitions to see in London right now.

Duane Hanson and Damien Hirst

South Florida-based American artist Duane Hanson (1925-1996) and British YBA Hirst might not instantly jump to mind for a joint show. But Hanson’s hyperreal sculptures, which have been described as “tailor-made for the age of the selfie” have many of the same provocative, brash qualities found in Hirst’s world-famous works.

Here Gagosian makes big pharma the question: Hanson’s Medical Doctor sculpture and Hirst’s iconic Medicine Cabinets series are the answer.

Gagosian, to April 3; gagosian.com

Betty Parsons

(Alison Jacques, London, and Alexander Gray Associates, New York © The Betty Parsons Foundation; photo: Michael Brzezinski)

By day, Betty Parsons was a visionary New York gallerist. By night, she was an abstract painter and sculptor. Here is a selection of her playful and colourful works: “I would give up my gallery in a second if the world would accept me as an artist,” she once said.

Alison Jacques, March 20 to April 27; alisonjacques.com

Judith Bernstein: Truth And Chaos

(Courtesy the artist , Emalin, London and Karma International, Zurich. Photo by Stephen James)

An outspoken feminist and anti-war activist, New Jersey-born Judith Bernstein has spent her career making provocative large-scale drawings of genitalia. Her first exhibition in London in over a decade is a retrospective of 30 years of her startling, confrontational works.

Emalin, March 22 to June 15; emalin.co.uk

Francesca Woodman and Julia Margaret Cameron: Portraits to Dream in

(Woodman Family Foundation)

The rare prints of pioneering photographers Julia Margaret Cameron and Francesca Woodman are brought together for the first time in a major show. The influential artists lived a century apart and on opposite sides of the Atlantic, but their atmospheric, women-focused black and white photographs, which explored symbolism, femininity and intimacy, were both pioneering in their own ways.

Story continues

National Portrait Gallery, March 21 to June 16; npg.org.uk

Art Without Heroes: Mingei

(From the collections of the Crafts Study Centre, University for the Creative Arts)

Mingei, meaning ‘the art of the people’, is an early 20th century Japanese folk-craft style which encompassed ceramics, woodwork, paper, toys, textiles, photography and film. In this wide-ranging, illuminating show, unseen pieces, museum loans and archival footage tell the story of the influential movement.William Morris Gallery, March 23 to September 22; wmgallery.org.uk