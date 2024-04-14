Five inducted into the Humboldt and District Sports Hall of Fame

HUMBOLDT – The Humboldt and District Sports Hall of Fame inducted five new members to its wall April 5. More than 200 people were in attendance at the 12th Annual Humboldt Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony.

This year’s induction honourees were: Jocelyne Moe, Lyndon Rush, Ryan Schedlosky, Michael Suchan and Brianne Theisen-Eaton. Dave Hill and Chad Knaus hosted the evening. Aaron Lukan, committee member for the Sports Hall of Fame said the evening was extremely well received.

Jocelyne Moe - Builder

Moe has been a volunteer for over 40 years, both in service clubs and community events. She has applied her passion in any sports her three children took part in. It was in the sport of weightlifting that she took her volunteerism to another level. When the local club’s coach left and there was no replacement, she went through two levels of certification and coached for the next five years.

Moe then became active at the provincial level as a board member and was the secretary-treasurer for the Saskatchewan Weightlifting Association for more than 20 years. While doing all the above she earned certification to become a judge both nationally and internationally. She has judged at the Saskatchewan and Canada Games, Commonwealth and Pan Am Games and Junior Worlds.

As one of two female judges with Level 1 certification in Canada, she is still much sought-after and remains active.

Lyndon Rush – Athlete

Lyndon Rush was born in Humboldt and played on dominant Humboldt Collegiate Institute Mohawks football teams during his high school years. He went on to become an all-star defensive end in a five-year stint with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

Bobsleigh Canada (now Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton) approached Rush to attend a camp. His athleticism allowed him to make a successful switch from football to bobsleigh first as a brakeman and later as a driver. He won many world championship medals and with David Bissett, Lascelles Brown and Chris le Behan won a bronze medal at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games. He is still involved in the sport as a coach.

Ryan Schedlosky - Athlete

Schedlosky’s high school athletic endeavours included track and field and football - he was a member of the 1997 HCI Mohawks provincial football champions, and indoor soccer gold medalists from 1995 to 1998. He also excelled in wrestling.

Schedlosky got his start as a member of the HCI wrestling team. At the provincial level, he won gold medals in the Saskatchewan High School Athletics Association championships in 1998, 1999 and 2001 and a bronze in 2000. From 1998 through 2001 and again in 2003 he won gold at the Saskatchewan Wrestling Championships.

Nationally, Schedlosky placed fifth in 1998 and 2000 and third in 1999, before claiming first place in 2001 and his return from injury in 2003.

He earned the Roland Michener Award at the 2002 Canada Summer Games awarded to an athlete who exemplifies strong leadership skills on and off the playing field combined with an ongoing commitment to scholastic athletic excellence.

Michael Suchan – Builder

Suchan was an accomplished athlete in baseball, hockey, bowling, volleyball, curling, football and track and field. He gave back in a big way over more than 45 years. During his career as a teacher, he coached volleyball, basketball, fastball, track and field, soccer and football, and his teams captured numerous league and district championships.

Outside of school, Suchan’s AA boys’ soccer teams medaled three years in a row including one provincial championship, and on the girls’, side won three provincial championships. In football, his teams won two championships, and in baseball, his team won numerous championships placing fourth at the Canadian National Midget AAA Championships.

Suchan was a co-founder of the Humboldt & District Soccer Association and was chairperson for the first 12 years. He also co-chaired the Saskatchewan Winter Games held in Humboldt in 2002 and was an executive member of the Saskatchewan Games council for seven years including three as chairperson.

He received numerous awards through his many years of service, and in 2022 he was named as one of the 50 most influential people in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Saskatchewan Games.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton – Athlete

Theisen-Eaton’s athleticism was discovered at an early age, as she represented Canada at the 2005 World Youth Championships in Athletics. She was the national junior champion in the heptathlon in 2006 and again represented her country at the World Junior Championships in Athletics in Beijing. She won gold in the 2007 Pan American Junior Championships.

After high school, Theisen-Eaton received a scholarship to attend the University of Oregon. She was a seven-time NCAA champion, and a three-time PAC 10 champion in heptathlon, while being named Pac 10 and PAC 12 Field Athlete of the Year.

Theisen-Eaton won three national championships and was named the Athletics Canada Combined Events Athlete of the Year four times. Her international career included a ninth-place finish in the heptathlon at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Theisen-Eaton won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 and was a silver medalist at the World Championships in heptathlon in both 2013 and 2015. She won silver in the pentathlon at the Indoor World Championships in 2014 and turned that into gold in 2016.

Her crowning moment was winning the bronze medal in heptathlon at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

