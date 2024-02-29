Five spring break places to visit in North Texas within an hour drive from Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth is starting to heat up with record hot days hitting the region in mid February. Next thing you know, we’ll be gaining an hour of sunlight as our clocks spring forward for daylight saving time — our cue that spring break is upon us.

March 11 through 15 marks spring break for the Fort Worth public schools. The challenge is always finding something to do during the youngsters days away from school. We checked out five North Texas towns within an hour drive from Fort Worth for ideas on things to do.

If activities a little farther out is your jam, the Star-Telegram previously compiled this list of places to visit within a two-hour drive of the city.

So hop in the minivan and pack some snacks. These options will make your kid say, “best spring break ever!”

The historic Granbury Square hosts festivals regularly with food, music and vendors. It is also a popular destination for shopping or a show at the Granbury Opera House.

Granbury

Location: 40 miles southwest from Fort Worth, about an hour drive.

Attractions: Granbury City Beach Park, Lake Granbury water activities, historic Granbury Square

Places for grub: Mi Familia Mexican restaurant offers affordable Mexican cuisine. Christina’s American Table is a great option for some seafood.

Brazos drive in movie theater opening up their gates at dusk to welcome movie watchers.

The Brazos Drive In is the perfect dessert for after dinner. The drive in movie theater is opening back up just in time for Spring break. Grab your blankets and put on your pj’s!

Starting March 5, they will open their doors an hour fifteen minutes before dusk on Fridays and Saturdays.

$20 a car load meaning you can bring the whole family.

The movie schedule is to be determined.

1800 W Pearl St, Granbury

Kids can cook academy housing a full session of child chefs. The chef hats is the farm’s souvenir that kiddos can take home with them.

Stephenville

Location: 78 miles away, an hour-and-a-half drive southwest. Buckle up!

Attractions: Stephenville City Park, Splashville, hunting ranches

Places for grub: “Food culture is alive and well! Stephenville tastes like chicken fried steak from Jake and Dorothys, pit bbq from Hard 8, Neapolitan style pizza from Caams, and a MasterChef dinner at Newton’s Saddlerack.”

Want to drop off your kids and have a few hours to yourself? Lone Star Ranch has a “Kids can cook” program that teaches your kids cooking skills, safety, and farm tours of where their food comes from. In a three-and-a-half-hour time span the kiddos cook two meals.

To reserve a class you must call ahead, 254-266-7711

Each session has 10 students starting at 9 a.m.

Ages 5 to 17 are eligible

5396 S U.S. Highway 281, Stephenville

Big Rocks State Park in Glen Rose offers a swimming hole to chill out and plenty of boulders to climb and explore.

Glen Rose

Location: 54 miles southwest, an hour drive. Not too shabby.

Attractions: Dinosaur World, Somerville county Expo Center, Big Rocks Park

Places for grub: For good BBQ and homecooking visit Loco Coyote. If you want a meal in an old home check out Riverhouse Grill.

Fossil Rim Wildlife center is Glen Rose’s version of an African safari. The 1,800-acre park houses various species from giraffes to zebras. The drive-through experience allows you to not only see but also feed the animals.

You can choose to go on Fossil Rim Wildlife’s guided tour, $45 a person, or drive your own car through the 7-mile excursion, $25-30 a person.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose

Hidden Vista Park, Burleson.

Burleson

Location: Only 16 miles away, a 30-minute drive south. That’s nothing!

Attractions: North Texas Jellystone Park for camping fun, weekend farmers market, bike paths

Places for grub: Our Place is a fan favorite serving homestyle breakfast and fresh pies. Try Villa Diana for some fresh pizzas and pastas. Mama Mia!

Pirates Cove is a short trip away from Fort Worth. While the waterpark will wait to open until summer, the game zone is open during spring in the evening. Families can enjoy an affordable arcade experience.

General Admission on the weekends is $29, on weekdays, $27. If you are under 42” admission is $23 on weekends, $21 on weekdays.

Opens 4 p.m. on Spring break, closes 8 p.m. on weekdays, 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

2461 S Burleson Blvd, Burleson

Amy Woodworth and family taking a sunset ride at Flying G Ranch.

Waxahachie

Location: 41 miles south, a 50 minute drive.

Attractions: 878 Airsoft ranch, Texas Motorplex, Lake Waxahachie

Places for grub: Feel like a local at the College Street Pub in downtown. A Waxahachie classic is The Doves Nest Restaurant.

What better way to spend a nice day outdoors than not having to use your own two feet? The Flying Ranch in Waxahachie offers horse trail rides and horseback riding lessons. Give yourself a break and enjoy a tour.