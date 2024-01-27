Flash floods possible as storms occur in Tennessee and Ohio Valley: Weekend Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will amass over the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and Arkansas on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The precipitation stems from a series of storms over Oklahoma that merged with the Gulf Coast storm system, the weather service reported. Flash Flooding is a concern over the southern and central Appalachians, where excessive rainfall is expected, along with southwest Virginia.

Additional downpours and storms will head into the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast by Saturday night going into Sunday.

Here's a look at how much rain we expect through Saturday evening. Additional rains could aggravate streams and rivers, so watch for flooding. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/AexkGT4KJG — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) January 26, 2024

The Northeast will see some light snow and some freezing rain over parts of southern New England as cold air lingers on Sunday. The weather service said conditions should start improving as the weekend ends.

Rain and melting snow has caused some minor flooding in Rochester, New York area. A portion of Humphrey Road in Chili, New York was blocked off due to flooding.

Rain reaches Pacific Northwest and California

Meanwhile, a continuous stream of moisture will make its way into the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

The weather service forecasts that anywhere between 1 and 4 inches of rain or more will fall over the coastal ranges and Cascades.

"The Pudding River at Aurora is expected to reach minor flood stage Sunday. Other rivers like the Tualatin River and Luckiamute Rivers will be running higher than normal," the service said on X (formerly Twitter).

