Flea-ridden kittens among 27 cats rescued from house

The kittens were found to be battling severe anaemia and respiratory infections [Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home]

Almost 30 "unwell, filthy and frightened" cats have been rescued from a property where they were found living in "appalling squalor".

Inspectors from the RSPCA rescued the cats and kittens on 12 June after concerns were raised following the death of someone living at the home in Swindon.

The six young kittens were taken to the Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home in Cambridge, Gloucestershire, and the other 21 cats were placed in various rescue centres.

The home has asked for donations to help with the cost of medical treatment, special food and around-the-clock care.

The kittens at the property were found to be seriously unwell, battling with severe anaemia, respiratory infections, sore eyes, and other flu-like symptoms.

The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home has named the kittens Bellingham, Rice, Harry, Pickford, Gareth and Foden "in recognition of their fighting spirit", and a nod to the England team taking part in the UEFA Euros 2024.

The cats were found covered in fleas and filth, and were matted with their own excrement.

"The staff here at the Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home are determined to do whatever it takes to give these kittens a fighting chance, but they’re extremely poorly, anaemic, and very weak," the rescue centre said.

The property the cats were found at has been described as "filthy and utterly unfit for any living being" [Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home]

Two of the kittens were taken to an emergency veterinary hospital, where they received critical intensive veterinary care, IV fluids, and antibiotics.

Sadly, despite the care they received and the best efforts of those involved, they died. The remaining 21 cats, taken to other rescue centres are "understandably scared and timid", according to RSPCA officers.

The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home said the four remaining kittens "are on a fight for survival and the path ahead is fraught with challenges".

It is hoped the cats and kittens have a brighter future ahead of them [Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home]

