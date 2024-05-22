Flies, gnats, food that expired in 2021: Latest restaurant inspections in Tarrant County

Tarrant County health inspectors found flies and gnats at multiple restaurants, a kitchen worker who failed to sanitize surfaces and a bakery with boxes of food that expired more than two years ago.

According to inspections data, two restaurants received 29 or more demerits, which requires a follow-up visit.

There were a total of 183 inspections from May 5 to May 18.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in the county except for those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system.

There were no restaurants or food trucks that failed their inspections.

Basil Thai at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine received 31 demerits, the only restaurant that had over 30.

Bangkok House Thai Restaurant at 438 South Cherry Lane in White Settlement was the only restaurant that received 29 demerits.

Three restaurants had at least one follow-up inspection:

Nagoya at 828 Boyd Road in Azle, 14 demerits;

Evitas Mexican Food at 401 South Blue Mound Road in Blue Mound, 12 demerits;

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant at 100 West Main Street in Azle, 2 demerits.

Taqueria El Arquito at 4811 NE 28th St. in Haltom City received 13 demerits due to repeat violations. Inspectors observed a food worker failed to sanitize food contact services as state law specifies, which could lead to contamination.

Cake Pops by Alli at 280 Commerce St. in Southlake received eight demerits and inspectors observed multiple expired boxes of food with use by dates ranging from December 2021 to September 2023. The expired food included cake mixes, gluten free pretzel rods and Jell-O.

Flies and gnats were seen at multiple restaurants:

Sushi Soho at 1925 Airport Freeway in Bedford, 25 demerits;

Taqueria El Arquito at 4811 NE 28th St. in Haltom City, 13 demerits;

Vaqueros Mexican Fast Food at 6700 Denton Highway in Watauga, 11 demerits;

La Madeleine at 900 W. Highway 114 in Grapevine, 10 demerits;

Valentinos NY Pizza at 518 Bedford Road in Bedford, 10 demerits;

Chamoy 3 at 4601 Broadway in Haltom City, 9 demerits;

El Pollo Regio at 3052 Mansfield Highway in Forest Hill. 9 demerits;

Postino Wine Cafe at 1440 Main St. in Southlake, 7 demerits;

Pour’d Bev & Co. at 806 N. Crowley Road in Crowley, 8 demerits;

Taco Bueno at 329 N. Saginaw Blvd. in Saginaw, 4 demerits;

Central Market at 1425 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake, 3 demerits;

Chick-fil-A at 2255 E. Grapevine Mills Circle in Grapevine, 3 demerits.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 5th - May 18th, 2024.