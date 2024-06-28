Flight Attendants Are Sharing The Most Entitled Passengers They've Ever Had To Deal With, And I'm Disgusted

A while back, Reddit user u/glittercorpse asked, "Flight attendants, both past and present, what’s the most entitled behavior you’ve seen from a passenger?"

Universal Pictures

The stories they had truly were truly heinous. Here's what they had to say:

1."One time, a woman got quite angry because her daughter spilled apple juice all over herself, and there wasn't a clothes dryer on the plane for her daughter's sweater."

—u/YacYacYac

NBC

2."I was on a flight with really bad turbulence. It went on for about 10 minutes, then the old lady next to me reached up and pressed her button. The flight attendant walks over to see if the woman is okay; the woman begins to yell at the attendant for the rough flight and says that she’s been flying her whole life, and clearly, the pilot has no idea what he’s doing. The stewardess just walked away."

—u/NotWeirdThrowaway

3."I was on a Vegas to Boston flight when a passenger passed away in his sleep. The whole situation was heartbreaking, and the flight attendants were clearly shaken. We stopped in NY for emergency personnel to attend to him. The whole process was very quick, and the pilot and staff handled it like champs. Just as we were about to take off, a guy in the front row asked the attendant if we would all get free drinks due to the inconvenience. I've never wanted to yell at a stranger so much in my life."

—u/Betsy514

Netflix

4."I watched someone have a meltdown because I had to have them properly stow their wedding dress. The thing was massive and spilled into the aisle, blocking the seats of the entire row. They may have had to pay the hotel to get the wrinkles out but I likely saved them from shoe prints and beverage cart rollers going back and forth over it. Still, she was in tears, and I was not going to risk others' safety, including my own."

—u/Anaxamenes

5."On an airplane, I saw a man berate the flight attendant because they let employees of the airline board before the customers. He was so angry because he 'paid for business select! They didn’t pay for crap, so why are they boarding before me!?'”

—u/gerbilseverywhere

NBC

6."My sister is a flight attendant. A well-known actress on board her flight expected the flight crew to change her kid's diaper. They didn't."

—u/ParkingLotRanger

7."I once watched a very well-dressed businessman have an epic toddler-level tantrum at a check-in counter when he was advised his flight was delayed due to fog. He literally screamed and jumped up and down and demanded that the airline 'better do something about it or ELSE!' The guy working behind the counter just smirked and suggested that the business guy was welcome to go outside and try and flap the fog away with his arms. The entire queue burst out laughing."

—u/Nonia_Bizness

NBC

8."I was a passenger on a flight to Egypt, and I saw some guy near me try to hand a flight attendant a cup of his son's piss. As you can imagine, she was not impressed and refused."

—u/missdechino

9."Every so often, we get the odd straggler who boards last and finds a vacant seat in first or business, thinking that we won't know that they are from coach."

— zlinerlabs

Warner Bros.

10."I had a man and his small kid on a flight once, and during boarding, the man asked me for one of the first-class meals I was preparing, and I asked where he was sitting. Once, he said a row in the main cabin, I told him 'I’m sorry, but these are for first class, but we have food for purchase in the main cabin.' He then told me that his kid was hungry and demanded that we give him free food. I kept apologizing but told him the food was for purchase. He didn’t think it was fair that he had to pay for food because he had a hungry kid."

—u/Sweetpicklebee

11."I was a kid flying out to Utah to start my teen tour. About halfway through the flight (departing out of NY), the captain got on the speaker to announce that an engine had failed and that we needed to make an emergency landing in Chicago. Needless to say, we got a little concerned. Except for one passenger, who stormed up to the flight attendant and explained she was a nanny and needed to get to Utah to attend to the children she took care of. I'm not exactly sure what she was hoping, that the pilot, upon hearing that a babysitter was on board, would risk the lives of everyone to fly us all through or that the flight attendant would be so moved by this story that she would climb out on the wing and repair the engine mid-flight."

—u/Imalawyerkid

E!

12."I had a passenger a couple of rows in front of me aggressively asking the attendant for alcohol. We were still loading at the time. He was warned twice. Just as we were pushing back from the gate, he was given his final warning by the senior attendant. As she walked away, he swore at her. She turned around and told him we were going back to the gate, and he was getting off. And we did. 20 minutes for his luggage to go, and we were off again."

—u/Going-underground

13."A woman who boarded towards the end left her bag in the aisle, blocking everyone else trying to get on because she was looking for a place for her bag. She found a spot towards the back, put her hand in the air, and started snapping and hollering at me to get her bag for her. I went up to her and told her to get her bag out of the aisle, she got in my face and demanded that I needed to put it up. I told her I could not lift her bag for her she threw a fit. Finally, a nice gentleman helped her. Anyways after boarding she accused me of stealing her fur scarf, I didn’t. Then she called me a little blonde bitch. She was removed."

—u/Sweetpicklebee

ITV

14."I had a lady one time get mad at me because I wouldn’t give her my personal food I brought from home and paid for with my own money. She said she was hungry and she needed it. Nope."

—u/Sweetpicklebee

15.And lastly, "We had a medical emergency in first class where a passenger passed out. We had to give him CPR and hook him up to an AED. So, two of us were with the man, and the other flight attendant was paging a doctor and communicating with the Captain. While this was going on, a passenger in the first row of the main cabin, who could clearly see everything going on, kept paging for a Coke and getting VERY upset that we wouldn’t serve him."

—u/Sweetpicklebee