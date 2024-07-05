Flight diverted after man 'exposed himself and urinated in the aisle of the aircraft,' prosecutors say

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing after an Oregon man reportedly exposed himself and urinated in the plane's aisle, New York authorities said.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in connection to the July 3 incident midair, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York wrote in a press release.

American Airlines said flight 3921, operated by Envoy Air, was traveling from Chicago to Manchester, New Hampshire, when it made an emergency landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport “due to a disruptive customer," according to a statement released by the airline to People.

According to prosecutors, the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority Police responded to Gate 2 at the Buffalo airport in New York for a report that a man "exposed himself and urinated in the aisle of the aircraft while the plane was in flight."

The plane was diverted to Buffalo, the release continues, and when the flight landed, an officer boarded the airplane and spoke to a flight attendant who said the man exposed himself and urinated on the flight.

The passenger, prosecutors said, was taken into custody and escorted off the plane.

After being arrested, that same day, the man made his first appearance in court and was released on his own recognizance, according to the release.

USA TODAY has reached out to American Airlines.

Prosecutors said the man faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine, if convicted.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man pees in aisle of plane, American Airlines flight diverted: DOJ