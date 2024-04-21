Florida Man Allegedly Opened Fire After Not Getting His Sauce at McDonalds

A Florida man shot a fellow McDonald’s customer this week who tried to calm him down as he threw a fit in a drive-thru window about staff forgetting his sauce, cops said.

The baffling ordeal took place Tuesday in Zephyrhills, a Tampa suburb, where cops say the 48-year-old Wesley Lee Bullock became enraged in a drive-thru window and began “screaming” at employees.

An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, said 19-year-old Justin Garlitis was merely waiting for his food inside when Bullock pulled up and began berating employees. He stepped in to stop the alleged verbal abuse, cops said, but found himself allegedly taking the brunt of Bullock’s rage.

Garlitis said he was concerned for the employees’ safety, so he confronted Bullock and asked him to calm down, to no avail. That’s when Bullock allegedly became violent, choking and punching Garlitis. The teen eventually broke free and tried to flee the scene to a nearby gas station, the affidavit said, but Bullock pursued him in his Mercedes.

Garlitis said Bullock cut him off and their vehicles hit one another. That’s when Bullock allegedly exited his vehicle and brandished a silver handgun. Garlitis told police that Bullock aimed the weapon at his forehead and pulled the trigger, but, thankfully, the gun failed to fire.

Police said Bullock then resorted to pistol-whipping Garlitis with the gun before trying to fire it again. The affidavit said Garlitis was able to grab the weapon this time around and partially thwarted the attack, but it ultimately fired during the struggle and his pinky finger was struck.

Police wrote that surveillance footage and witness interviews backed up Garlitis’ account of what happened, and Bullock was arrested the following day on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed burglary.

