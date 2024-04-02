Florida voters will decide on abortion access this fall. See other abortion ballot measures

Florida's Supreme Court ruled Monday that abortion can appear on the ballot, allowing voters to choose to expand access to the procedure or keep the recently approved six-week ban in place.

Access to abortion has become a state-by-state mosaic since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. As in Florida, some state activists have taken matters into their own hands, gathering enough signatures to put a constitutional amendment protecting abortion access in their state on the ballot.

By and large, voters have sided with abortion activists on that issue, even in conservative states like Kansas.

Here is where else abortion has been on the ballot and what other states may put the issue on the ballot in the 2024 election:

Note: Montana already voted down a legislative referendum that would have said infants born alive at any stage of development are legal persons and establishing criminal penalties for breaking the law.

Arizona advocates confident abortion will be on 2024 ballot

Arizona for Abortion Access previously told USA TODAY it is on track to collect the nearly 400,000 signatures needed by the early-July deadline to get abortion on the ballot.

Other states have proposed ballot measures related to abortion, but have not yet received the necessary signatures or legislative votes. According to Ballotpedia, these include: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Dakota.

Voters have voted in favor of abortion protections in the ballot box

Since June 2022, citizens in several states have voted in favor of abortion rights:

California - Proposition 1 codifying abortion protections in the state constitution garnered a yes from voters in November 2022

Vermont - In November 2022, voters opted to enshrine the existing law protecting the right to an abortion in the state constitution.

Kentucky - Voters struck down Amendment 2 in November 2022, which asked voters "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion." However, the state has the "most restrictive" bans in place according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Kansas - Voters also struck down a constitutional amendment to bar abortion rights from the constitution in August 2022.

Michigan - In November 2022, voters approved a measure to provide a state constitutional right to "reproductive freedom." It was the first state to pass a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment on abortion, according to KFF.

Ohio - In November 2023, the state passed a citizen-initiated state constitutional amendment to protect reproductive choices, only allowing the state to regulate abortions after viability.

States where abortion access can only be changed through legislation

According to KFF, citizens in these 15 states do not have a initiative-ballot pathway to get constitutional amendments overturning the abortion bans or limits:

Idaho

Wyoming

Utah

Texas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Iowa

Indiana

Kentucky

West Virginia

Tennessee

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia

Alabama

