Footage of Russian bombers predates June attack on Crimea | Fact check

Andre Byik, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The claim: Video shows Russian nuclear bombers mobilizing on June 23 after Crimea attack

A June 23 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a compilation of footage of military aircraft and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Major alert, 23 Jun 2024," reads on-screen text in the video, which was originally shared as a TikTok. "Russian nuclear bombers spotted moving after the Crimean beach was targeted by US missiles."

The post was liked more than 250 times in four days. The original TikTok video was liked 18,000 times in the first two days.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

The clips of Russian military aircraft in the post predate a June 23 attack on Russia-annexed Crimea, meaning they are unrelated to the assault. One clip featured in the post, showing a Russian bomber, has circulated online for at least five years.

Old footage wrongly linked to June 23 attack on Crimea

The Instagram post appears to reference a June 23 attack on Russia-annexed Crimea that, according to Reuters, the Kremlin said included U.S.-supplied missiles. Moscow blamed the U.S. for the attack – which killed four people and injured 151 others – and warned it would retaliate. Pentagon spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz attempted to distance the U.S. from the strike, telling Reuters, "Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions and conducts its own military operations."

But the footage in the post does not show Russia mobilizing nuclear bombers in the wake of the attack on Crimea. The clips in the post predate the June 23 assault.

The video opens with a clip that has circulated on YouTube since at least 2018, when it was described as showing a Russian Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bomber in Syria.

The video goes on to show footage of a Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber that has circulated on Instagram since at least May 25.

Fact check: Image shows memorial, not girls joining Ukraine military

From there, the video shows footage of Putin that has circulated on YouTube since at least Feb. 22. The video is described as showing the Russian president flying aboard a Tupolev Tu-160M, a modernized strategic bomber with nuclear capabilities.

The Reuters article about the attack on Crimea did not mention Russia mobilizing nuclear-capable strategic bombers in response to the attack. And no immediate news reports about the attack mentioned Russia moving such bombers as part of its response

However, a Reuters report on June 23 said Russia could reduce its decision-making time for the use of nuclear weapons if it believes that threats are increasing. Putin also said in May that Russia might change its nuclear doctrine setting the conditions under which nuclear weapons could be used.

President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S. weapons to strike targets inside Russia. The new authorization was described as a major American policy shift in the Ukraine war, which has entered its third year.

The Instagram user who shared the video did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video of Russian bombers predates June 23 Crimea attack | Fact check

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally

    President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Australian TV’s Trump Question, Gets Cut Off

    “What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”

  • Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate

    The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerSupreme Court Backs Jan. 6 Defendant, Curb

  • Tucker Carlson Takes on Australian Reporter After Searing Putin Question

    Tucker Carlson, whose Putin-friendly commentary stretches back years, was at it again during a recent exchange in Australia with a reporter who asked if he felt “any shame” about his stances and having been dubbed a “useful idiot” for the Russian president.Carlson is in the country on a whirlwind speaking tour, joined by some of Australia’s most controversial identities; including Clive Palmer, a mining billionaire-turned-politician who is now on his third attempt to build a replica of the ill-f

  • Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks

    OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.

  • Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling

    In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…

  • Secrets of How Dems Ditch Biden (Spoiler: Bad News, Kamala)

    Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.

  • Last-Minute Macron-Scholz Move Enrages EU Leaders at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in B

  • China Miscalculated With Europe in Backing Russia, US Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0

  • Critics Clown Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Wild Election 'Self-Own': 'NO Self Awareness'

    Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.

  • CNN anchor incredulous after GOP rep defends Trump’s Jan. 6 vow

    CNN’s Boris Sanchez faced off with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) on Wednesday after the congressman defended and downplayed former President Trump’s promise to pardon all people convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Meuser called the riots an “ugly day” and initially downplayed any idea that Trump would pardon…