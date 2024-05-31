Foreign governments and activists criticize Hong Kong security law verdicts. China defends them

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — The conviction of 14 pro-democracy activists Thursday in Hong Kong drew condemnation from human rights groups and expressions of concern from foreign governments.

China, which authored the 2020 national security law used to prosecute the activists, backed Hong Kong authorities. The former British colony is part of China but has its own governing and judicial system.

In all, 47 people were charged in what was the largest case brought since the promulgation of the national security law. Of those, 31 had earlier pleaded guilty and two others were acquitted on Thursday.

The UNITED STATES

Rep. Chris Smith and Sen. Jeff Merkley, who lead a U.S. congressional panel on China, criticized the Hong Kong government for “bulldozing” the freedoms and rule of law that once made the city so vital. They called on the administration of President Joe Biden to sanction judges and prosecutors responsible for these political prosecutions.

“Let us be clear: The Hong Kong 47 verdicts violate international law and treaty obligations,” their statement wrote.

THE EUROPEAN UNION

The conviction “marks a further deterioration of fundamental freedoms and democratic participation in Hong Kong,” the European Union's foreign affairs office said. It added that the defendants “are being penalized for peaceful political activity that should be legitimate in any political system that respects basic democratic principles."

The case calls into question Hong Kong's commitment to openness and pluralism, the cornerstones of the city's attractiveness as an international commercial and financial center, the office said.

GREAT BRITAIN

Minister for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the activists were guilty of nothing more than seeking to exercise their right to freedom of speech, of assembly and of political participation, as promised in the Sino-British Joint Declaration. The declaration was an agreement signed by British and Chinese authorities to pave the way for Hong Kong's handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

“Today’s verdict will only further tarnish Hong Kong’s international reputation,” she said. “It sends a message that Hong Kongers can no longer safely and meaningfully participate in peaceful political debate.”

The U.K. called on Hong Kong authorities to end prosecutions under the national security law and release all individuals charged under it.

AUSTRALIA

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia is deeply concerned by the verdicts, including for Australian citizen Gordon Ng.

“We have consistently expressed strong objections to China on the systemic erosion of Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms, and we will continue to do so,” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

CHINA

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the central government firmly supports the law enforcement and judicial authorities of the Hong Kong special administrative region in punishing all kinds of acts that undermine national security. She expressed China's opposition to other countries that “smear and undermine” Hong Kong's rule of law.

“No one should engage in illegal activities and try to escape justice under the pretext of democracy,” she said.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong's leader John Lee accused unidentified foreign forces of “slandering” the city's judiciary, the department of justice and law enforcement agencies, accusing them of attempting to interfere with a fair trial. Without identify anyone, he condemned the foreign forces for plotting a scheme that “trampled” on the rule of law.

HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS

Sarah Brooks of Amnesty International called the convictions the “most ruthless illustration yet of how Hong Kong’s National Security Law is weaponized to silence dissent.” She said the convictions send a chilling message to anyone who opposes the actions of the government.

Maya Wang, the acting China director at Human Rights Watch, said the conviction shows "utter contempt" for both democratic political processes and the rule of law.

"Democracy is not a crime, regardless of what the Chinese government and its handpicked Hong Kong court may say,” she said.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Hong Kong Court Finds 14 Guilty in Biggest National Security Case

    A Hong Kong court has found 14 opposition figures guilty in the city's largest-yet national security trial that targeted scores of pro-democracy activists. Alan Wong reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Hong Kong democrats brace for landmark verdict after lengthy legal battle

    Hong Kong's High Court is set hand down a verdict this week against 16 democrats in a landmark subversion trial that critics say could have major repercussions for the city's opposition democratic movement and the global financial hub's reputation. The verdict comes more than three years after police arrested 47 democrats in mass dawn raids at homes across Hong Kong, later charging them with "conspiracy to commit subversion" under a China-imposed national security law. The criminal trial is the biggest ever against Hong Kong's democratic opposition and is being closely watched internationally, with diplomats from the U.S., Britain and Europe having attended court proceedings.

  • Fourteen Hong Kong democrats guilty in subversion case

    STORY: In a landmark subversion trial, fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were found guilty and two acquitted on Thursday (May 30).Critics say it could deal another blow to the city's rule of law and its reputation as a global financial hub.Security was tight as diplomats entered the High Court for the verdicts.Some supporters of the accused even queued overnight.The verdicts in Hong Kong's biggest trial against the democratic opposition come three years after police arrested 47 democrats in dawn raids across the city.They were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a national security law imposed by China......accused of a plot to paralyze government in the former British colony and force the city's leader to resign through a pre-selection ballot in a July 2020 citywide election.The democrats maintain it was an unofficial attempt to select the strongest candidates in a bid to win a historic majority in Hong Kong's legislature.Acquitted barrister Lawrence Lau spoke outside court."I won't say this case is finished because further proceedings is going on. I'm unable to say too much. Do bear with me. Thank you very much for the concern over all the defendants of this case.”Social worker Lee Yue-Shun, who was also acquitted, told reporters he was feeling calm despite an expected appeal by prosecutors.The judges extended bail for those two and tentatively adjourned the case until June 25, when those convicted are able to make mitigating arguments before final sentencing.In 2020, Beijing imposed the sweeping national security law which saw arrests of democratic campaigners and the closure of liberal media outlets and NGOs. Beijing says the laws have brought stability to Hong Kong, and that human rights are respected.The U.S. and other countries have criticized the trial as politically motivated, calling for the accused to be immediately released.Thirty-one defendants pleaded guilty, and four of them have become prosecution witnesses.Sentencing for those found guilty will come later, with prison terms ranging from three years to life.

  • How a primary election led to activist convictions in Hong Kong's biggest national security case

    HONG KONG (AP) — Verdicts were handed down Thursday in Hong Kong’s largest national security case to date, involving some of the city's best-known pro-democracy activists and coming more than three years after the defendants' arrests.

  • Hong Kong convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in largest national security trial

    Case involving 47 pro-democracy campaigners condemned internationally as politically motivated

  • The 47 Hong Kong activists in the city's largest national security case

    From a 68-year-old former opposition lawmaker to a 27-year-old student activist, they represent the gamut of Hong Kong's democracy movement.

  • Hong Kong convicts 14 activists of subversion

    The court acquitted two other defendants, saying it "cannot be sure" that they were "parties to the scheme".

