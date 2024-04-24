Forgotten Cillian Murphy thriller becomes a Netflix hit

Cillian Murphy thriller Anna is proving popular on Netflix, with the movie becoming the fourth most watched film globally on the streaming platform.

The 2019 film, available to stream on US Netflix, sees Sasha Luss in the titular role, playing a former KGB agent turned model who is forced to return to her assassin roots and avenge her former employer, in exchange for her freedom.

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy is CIA agent Leonard Miller, with Helen Mirren and Luke Evans of The Hobbit fame also starring.

"Beneath a woman's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet," teases the synopsis.

Anna didn't perform well with critics at the time, with the movie receiving a score of 33% on Rotten Tomatoes's Tomatometer. The film has faired better with fans, receiving an 81% audience rating on the same site.

The movie is directed by Luc Besson, best known for action thriller Lucy (2014) starring Scarlett Johansson and for Taken (2008) featuring Liam Neeson, which he wrote and co-produced.

Awarding Anna three stars in his review, David Fear of Rolling Stones said: "Despite constantly playing fast and loose with the chronology, he [Besson] delivers a sleek, largely efficient mechanism of adrenaline-soaked déjà vu."

Anna is not currently available on Netflix UK and Ireland but is available to rent or buy via Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Since his Oscar win at the 2024 Academy Awards, Murphy has signed on to a number of new projects. The Peaky Blinders star has landed a role in the upcoming film adaptation of bestselling book Blood Runs Coal by author Mark A. Bradley.

As for the reprisal of Tommy Shelby in a much anticipated Peaky Blinders film, show boss Stephen Knight confirmed that Murphy is on board.

"He definitely is returning for it," he told BirminghamWorld, before announcing that filming will begin "in September just down the road in Digbeth".

