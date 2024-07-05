Tory big beasts fall: Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps, Gillian Keegan and Jacob Rees-Mogg all lose their seats

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps suffered the first shock loss of the night as he was defeated by Labour in Welwyn Hatfield.

And in one flurry shortly before 4am Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Tory deputy chairman Jonathan Gullis and Chief Whip Simon Hart all lost their seats.

Ten minutes later Penny Mordaunt, who served as Commons Leader, lost her Portsmouth North to Labour’s Amanda Martin by just 780 votes.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk also lost in Cheltenham while Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross lost his North and Moray East seat to the SNP.

Then shortly before 6am, former Brexit Secretary Liam Fox lost his North Somerset to Labour.While in Basildon and Billericay, the result went to a recount, possibly a second one, as Tory Party chairman Richard Holden was trying to win having moved to fight the seat from a Durham constituency.

Sir Robert Buckland, former justice minister, has lost his seat, as has former Welsh secretary Alun Cairns and former deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey.

Sir Robert said politics is at a “crossroads” and the Conservative Party must make the “right choice” if it is to inspire a new generation as he warned against “politics as mere circus” in his farewell speech.

The former justice secretary said: “Our very political system is at a crossroads. Do we value those who work to bring people together and to come into politics to do something rather than be someone?

“Or do we shrug our shoulders and accept politics as a mere circus where people compete for attention by saying things that they either know to be untrue, or which raise hopes and expectations in a way that further erodes trust?”

Jeremy Hunt won the Godalming and Ash seat in Surrey, while Rishi Sunak remains an MP in North Yorkshire - in Richmond and Northallerton.

But at 5am the Tories suffered another high-profile defeat with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg loses the new North East Somerset and Hanham constituency to Labour's Dan NorrisSpeaking at the University of Bath after the result was declared, Sir Jacob said: "May I begin by giving my warmest congratulations to Dan Norris, who has been a servant of North East Somerset or Wansdyke as it then was before and I am sure will be a devoted constituency MP in the future.

"And congratulate Sir Keir Starmer who has led his party to what seems to be a historic victory. And this is the great virtue of our democracy, so I congratulate both of them."

Sir Jacob then thanked his agent, campaign director and constituency staff who had "worked so hard over the last 14 years".

He said: "And one final thought, from Caractacus Potts, and that is from the ashes of disaster grow the roses of success. So thank you very much everybody, and good night."

The former Tory chairman Sir Brandon Lewis pulled no punches in his attack on Mr Sunak.

He said: “He will go down as the Conservative Prime Minister and leader who had the worst election result in over a century.”

“That's not something he would have been looking to do when he became leader of the party,” he added on GB News.

Sir Brandon added: "He didn't wait until the very last minute for an election and then call it when he had to call it. He chose when to call an election and he'll know that he made that decision.

“That’s nobody else's issue, the Prime Minister makes that decision.

“I suspect right now that's weighing on him very, very strongly."

The exit poll predicts Labour will enjoy a majority of 170 seats with the Tories scraping to just 131 and the Lib Dems surging to 61.