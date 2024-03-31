Former Lawrence hoops star Zeke Mayo names Kansas in top 4 transfer destinations

Former Lawrence High basketball standout Zeke Mayo, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, announced his final four schools on Saturday.

The South Dakota State transfer guard named Kansas, Creighton, Oklahoma and Texas as his four finalists.

“Thank you to all coaches who reached out and recruited me during this process. I’m forever grateful. These are the schools I’m shifting my focus towards,” Mayo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The reigning Summit League Player of the Year averaged 18.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from the field and also added 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game.

Mayo graduated from Lawrence High School in 2021 and was the co-recipient of the 2021 DiRenna Award, which recognizes the top boys basketball player in the Kansas City area.

He played three years with Jackrabbits, leading them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.