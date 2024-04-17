Former NBA players say Kings played ‘out of this world’ and had ‘surprising’ execution

To the surprise of at least one former NBA player, the Sacramento Kings are headed to New Orleans following a dominant Tuesday night win against the Golden State Warriors.

In TNT’s postgame broadcast, Kenny Smith, former NBA player and basketball commentator, commented on the Kings 118 to 94 win.

“Their execution actually surprised me, especially without (Kevin) Huerter and without (Malik) Monk, two guys who can make things happen on the offensive end,” Smith said.

Huerter underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum earlier in the year and Monk is expected to be reevaluated later this month after spraining his right MCL in a March 29 game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal also chimed in the Kings’ win, saying the team played “out of this world.”

“You gotta give Sacramento their credit, with the energy of the home crowd,” O’Neal said.

The Kings were led by small forward Keegan Murray, who scored 32 points and outscored both Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“This kid can flat out get it done,” said Charles Barkley, said TNT host and Hall of Famer.

De’Aaron Fox contributed with 24 points and six assists. And Keon Ellis, an undrafted player out of Alabama, finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

The Kings’ win comes one year after a heartbreaking loss in Game 7 of a first-round playoff series.

Sacramento moves on to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night for the final seed of the Western Conference. The winner will play the Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven game series.