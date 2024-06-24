Former White House Doctor Demands Biden Take Pre-Debate Drug Test: ‘The American People Need to Know’ | Video

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson told Fox News that he’s sent five letters to the White House to demand President Joe Biden take a cognitive test and is now demanding a drug test, both before and after Thursday’s debate against Donald Trump. Jackson, who served as the presidential physician for George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump, insisted on “Sunday Morning Futures” that Biden could be on a combination of several drugs to treat cognition problems and said that “the American people need to know what’s going on.”

Biden’s health and age have been the subject of scrutiny and debate for months. At 81, he will be the oldest president in the history of the United States if re-elected in November. Democrats have repeatedly disputed the idea that Biden has exhibited cognitive issues.

“I don’t need to tell your viewers or anybody else in this country right now that we have a serious problem here,” Jackson told host Maria Bartiromo. “Everyone knows it now. You don’t have to be a physician — you certainly don’t have to be a physician to the president to see what’s going on right now.”

Jackson added that he plans to send another letter to the White House on Monday demanding that Biden submit to a drug test, geared toward uncovering the use of performance-enhancing drugs. He pointed to this year’s State of the Union address, which he claimed was given by “a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last three-and-a-half years.”

The doctor-turned-Republican politician speculated that the Biden administration is holed up at Camp David this week “probably experimenting with, you know, just getting the doses just right, because they have to treat his cognition.”

Bartiromo asked Jackson what drugs Biden could use for the debate, to which Jackson supplied a list that included drugs for Alzheimer’s, as well as Adderall and Provigil. Jackson said these drugs could be used to treat cognition, alertness and agitation.

In 2019, Jackson left Trump’s White House after it was revealed that he drank heavily, berated subordinates and made sexual comments about a female subordinate. An investigation also found that he drank with subordinates and took Ambien while on duty. Jackson was subsequently demoted from his rank of Navy admiral to captain.

In Sunday’s Fox News interview, Jackson feigned concern for the wants and needs of the American public and what voters are looking for in terms of a president in 2024. “I think they want somebody that can do this on their own,” he said. “You know, they have to make incredible decisions. They have to multi-task every day. We don’t want somebody who has to be medicated to perform and potentially get the job done.”

You can watch the full interview with Ronny Jackson in the video above.

