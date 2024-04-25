Former WWE tag team set to make AEW debut on Collision

Former WWE tag team The Grizzled Young Veterans are set to make their AEW debut on this week's edition of Collision (Saturday, April 27).

Zack Gibson and James Drake were let go from WWE in September, after having previously request their release last April.

In a video posted to X, Gibson and Drake introduced themselves to AEW, saying they were here to "make a statement."

The duo then revealed that their first opponents will be former AEW tag team champions The Acclaimed, who Gibson said had been "on their radar" for a few years now.

Gibson and Drake first wrestled for WWE in 2017 after making a name for themselves on the UK indie scene.

In 2019 they defeated Moustache Mountain to become the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions. The team then continued to appear on the UK brand before moving to NXT in 2020.

In July 2022 The Grizzled Young Veterans were repackaged as The Dyad in NXT with Drake becoming Jagger Reid and Gibson now Rip Fowler.

The team joined Joe Gacy's group Schism which would eventually go on to include Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine.

Less than a year later the team would request their release from WWE, with Drake tweeting: "As of today, WWE has denied my request for my release.



"I want to thank you all for your support throughout my career, I'll never take that for granted. My contract with WWE expires on 14th October 2023.



"I'm excited to share our next chapter, once we are free agents."

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK, Rampage every Saturday at 3am, and Collision every Sunday at 1am on TrillerTV with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch Dynamite on TBS and Rampage and Collision on TNT, and in the UK, AEW repeats air on ITV4.

