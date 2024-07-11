Fort Campbell soldier found dead in home was stabbed almost 70 times, autopsy shows

A U.S. Army soldier who was found dead in her Clarksville, Tennessee home in an apparent homicide in May received almost 70 stab wounds, according to a newly released autopsy report.

Private First Class Katia Dueñas-Aguilar, 23, was found by Clarksville Police Department officers at her home near Fort Campbell on May 18. As reported by the Clarksville Leaf Chronicle, part of the USA TODAY Network, an autopsy report released by the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Dueñas-Aguilar was found with 68 stab wounds to her neck and upper body.

The incident remains under investigation by the Clarksville Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division. No arrests had been made as of July 11.

Autopsy shows dozens of stab wounds on neck

Dueñas-Aguilar’s autopsy showed at least 55 stab wounds and 13 incised wounds, predominately on her neck, with the county medical examiner ruling the cause of death homicide.

The toxicology report included in Dueñas-Aguilar’s autopsy also showed that she had a blood alcohol level of 0.161 and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) in her system on the day she died.

According to the Leaf Chronicle, “GHB is sometimes used as a date rape drug, but 30 mcg/mL is less than the limit that would cause light sleep as an effect.”

Dueñas-Aguilar, of Mesquite Texas, enlisted in the Army in 2018 and completed her basic training at Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. In 2019, she was stationed at Fort Campbell as a member of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division. Her awards and commendations included two Army Achievement Medals, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

In May Dueñas-Aguilar’s mother, Carmen, spoke at a press conference, saying “My daughter is dead and no one is going to stop it.”

“Help me get justice for her and those who passed away. I never thought I’d be living this, and now I am,” she added.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), a Latino civil rights organization, and Carmen Dueñas-Aguilar are offering a $55,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Dueñas-Aguilar’s death.

Max Hauptman is a Trending Reporter for USA TODAY. He can be reached at MHauptman@gannett.com

