Fort Worth-area high school basketball: 60 elite players to watch ahead of playoffs

The Texas high school boys basketball playoffs start Feb. 19 while the girls basketball playoffs start on Monday.

Which players stand out as the ones to watch in the Fort Worth-area? Here are 60 players to keep an eye on that were nominated by head coaches.

Boys high school basketball players to watch

Haltom (Kuol Atak, Baron Smith)

Haltom is led by Kuol Atak, who is arguably the best prospect in the Fort Worth-area. Atak, a 6-foot-9 forward, is committed to the Oklahoma Sooners. He averages 22.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

According to head coach Michael Hatch, Atak has broken “just about every school record” when it comes to scoring and shooting percentages. Atak can do just about everything on the floor with the ability to take advantage of his length and also stretch the floor with elite shooting splits.

Another Buffalo to keep an eye on is Baron Smith. The 6-foot-8 forward has offers from Utah state, Cal Poly, Boston University and more. He has averaged a double double for two consecutive seasons and currently averages 13.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Keller (Brooks Bahr, Steven Ramirez)

The Keller Indians are led by Brooks Bahr, a 6-foot-4 guard committed to BYU. Bahr averages 18.5 points, 6.5 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

Steven Ramirez has also been extremely productive offensively. The 6-foot-5 guard averages 20.9 points, 7.1 rebound and 1.9 assists per game. Keller is ranked as the No. 2 Class 6A team in the Fort Worth-area.

Brewer (Julian Perez, Tyren Mitchell)

Julian Perez, a four year varsity starter, is a 6-foot guard that averages 19 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He was been a monumental factor in Brewer being the No. 5 ranked Class 5A team in the Fort Worth-area.

Perez recently surpassed 1,500 career points and has received many career honors including first team all-district, defensive player of the year and district most valuable player.

Tyren Mitchell, also a 6-foot guard, is another player to watch. Mitchell averages 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Story continues

Mansfield Summit (Theo Brannan, Derrick Brown Jr., Peter Serunjoji)

Mansfield Summit is the No. 1 ranked Class 5A team in the Fort Worth-area and is led by a sophomore: Theo Brannan. The young, 5-foot-9 guard averages 10. 2 points, 4.6 assists and two steals per game.

Brannan was named to the all-district first team as a freshman and is in consideration to be named the District 8-5A Most Valuable Player in his sophomore campaign.

Another player to watch is Derrick Brow Jr., a 5-foot-8 guard that averages 10.5 points while shooting 39% from distance.

The Summit Jaguars are anchored down low by Peter Serunjoji, a 6-foot-4 senior forward. Serunjoji averages 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, and he has offers from University of the Ozarks, Allegheny college, and Harim College.

Arlington Martin (William Warren V, RJ Mitchell)

Arlington Martin is currently fighting for playoff positioning in District 8-6A. The Warriros are led by William Warren V, a 6-foot-5 guard that averages 14 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. Warren has offers from Air Force and UT-Dallas, and he was named a member of the Championship Basketball All-Tournament Team.

Another guard to watch is RJ Mitchell, who stands at 6-foot-5 and was named a member of the Championship Basketball All-Tournament Team. Mitchell, one of the area’s top uncommitted guards, averages 11 points, six rebounds and an assist.

Southlake Carroll (Christian O’Connor, Jack Lawson)

Southlake Carroll has control of the third playoff spot out of District 4-6A. One of the key players in the Dragons’ season has been Christian O’Connor, a 6-foot-4 senior guard committed to the University of Texas at Dallas.

O’connor averages 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He has over 1,000 career points and is a two time first team all district member.

Another Dragon to keep tabs on is Jack Lawson, a 6-foot-5 senior forward. Lawson averages 15.1 points, seven rebounds and is a threat from the 3-point line. Lawson is committed to play at Trinity University.

North Crowley (Koreyan “KD” Davis, Justin McCray, Isaak Hayes)

North Crowley, the No. 1 ranked Class 6A Fort Worth-area team, has been a dominant force and picked up its 12th consecutive win to remain undefeat in District 3-6A play.

The Panthers are led senior Koreyan “KD” Davis, who is a 6-foot-5, high flying forward. He is one of the best defenders in the Fort Worth-area and was named the MVP of the Raisin Cane’s Key City Classic.

Another player to watch is freshman Isaak Hayes, who has an extremely bright future ahead of him. The 5-foot-11 guard is the top freshman in Fort Worth, according to North Crowley head coach Tommy Brakel.

Burleson Centennial (Abram Hicks, Keylan Jones, Jared Cox)

Burleson Centennial is currently in a race for District 8-5A’s last playoff spot. The Spartans are led by junior guard Abram Hicks, a junior guard that averages 16 points, 3.5 assists and six rebounds per game. Hicks was named the Byron Johnston Tournament Most Valuable Player earlier this season.

Keylan Jones is a sophomore guard that has a bright future. He averages 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals per game. In his freshman season, he was named to the second team all-district squad.

Jared Cox is another Spartan to keep tabs on. Cox is a junior forward that averages nine points and six rebounds. He is a elite shot blocker, tallying two blocks per game.

Glen Rose (Tomas De La Cruz)

Tomas De La Cruz is a 6-foot-6 center averaging a double double with 16 points and 11 rebounds per game. De La Cruz has led the Tigers to extend their undefeated district play run to seven games.

According to head coach Will Bryant, De La Cruz is one of the favorites to be named the Distrcit 6-4A Most Valuable Player.

Azle (Carson Cook)

Azle boys basketball has had a rough season, but one player gives the Hornets a bright future: Carson Cook. The freshman guard averages 11.1 points per game and is shooting 37% from range.

Fort Worth Western Hills (Brandon Hawkins, Jaylen James)

Western Hills boys basketball currently has control of the fourth playoff spot in District 9-4A. Looking forward to next season, they’ll have two key senior returners: Brandon Hawkins and Jaylen James.

Hawkins is a 5-foot-8 guard that averages 7.6 points per game while James is a 6-foot-1 forward that averages 7.7 points per game.

Grapevine (David Coe, Matthew Woodcock)

Grapevine is fighting for control of the final playoff spot District 7-5A and have an uphill battle. Two of the Mustangs’ top players have dealt with injuries: David Coe and Matthew Woodcock.

Coe is a 6-foot-2 point sophomore guard that averages 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He was named the District 7-5A Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

Woodcock, a senior big, stands at 6-foot-10 and averages 9.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He was been a monster shot blocker, racking up 3.1 blocks per game.

Decatur (Javen Colbert)

Decatur basketball currently sits at second place in District 8-4A. The Eagles are led by junior point guard Javen Colbert, who stands at 6-foot-1 and has over 1,000 career points.

Colbert currently averages 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals per game. He has started all three years on the Eagle varsity squad.

Colleyville Heritage (Tristan Strength, Tim Finau)

Colleyville Heritage boys basketball has the No. 2 playoff spot in District 7-5A. The squad is led by senior Tristan Strength, a 6-foot-3 guard with over 1,000 career points. Strength averages 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, and he shoots 38% from the three point line.

The Panthers are anchored by 6-foot-11 senior center Tim Finau, who averages 10.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Arlington Sam Houston (Michael Gibbs, Rylan Austin)

Sam Houston has had a rough season and has only one district win under its belt. The future for the Texans, however, is extremely bright.

The program is losing two seniors and will have several young returners with loads of potential. Michael Gibbs is a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward that averages eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks per game. In 2023, he was named District 8-6A’s freshman of the year.

Another player with a bright future is freshman Rylan Austin, a 5-foot-9 guard. Austin averages an impressive 16 points per game and also tallies three rebounds and two assists per game.

Keller Fossil Ridge (Canyon Collier, Jarren Williams)

Keller Fossil Ridge may be eliminated from playoff contention, but they have two up and coming players to watch: Canyon Collier and Jarren Williams.

Collier is 6-foot-2 junior guard that averages 12.9 points, four rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Williams. a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard, averages 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Cleburne (Erik Lucero, Matthew David)

Cleburne boys basketball will not appear in the playoffs this season, but will have two significant returners next season. Erik Lucero is a 6-foot-4 junior forward that averages 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. He led the team with 12 chargers drawn.

Mathew David is a 5-foot-10 guard that averages 16.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. Davis is an excellent shooter, tallying a 43% split from the three point line.

Haslet Eaton (Lamont Stokes, Kaden McClurg)

Haslet Eaton is currently second in District 4-6A and is ranked as the No. 10 Class 6A team in the Fort Worth-area. Lamont Stokes, a 5-foot-9 senior point guard, is averaging 11 points, 2.5 steals and five assists per game.

Another Eagle that has been productive is Kaden McClurg, a 6-foot-4 senior guard. McClurg averages 11 points, two steals and five rebounds, and he also shoots 53% from the field.

Girls high school basketball players to watch

Fort Worth Dunbar (Jordan McIntosh, Dallas Henry)

Dunbar girls’ basketball is led by 5-foot-8 guard Jordan McIntosh and 5-foot-5 guard Dallas Henry. The Wildcats completed their fourth consecutive undefeated district championship run with a 75-20 win over Young Women’s Leadership Academy on Tuesday.

McIntosh averages 23 points, eight rebounds and six steals while shooting 85% from the free throw line. She is a two time district most valuable player and was also honored with the offensive player of the year award.

Henry averages 13 points eight assists and five steals, playing the role of the scrappy floor general. She has been named to the all-district first team three times and is committed to Paul Quinn College. In 2023, she was named the district defensive player of the year and ranks third in the state in total assists.

Mansfield Timberview (Kamryn Wilson, Chrishawn Coleman, Brooklyn Terry)

Mansfield Timberview completed a pefect district play championship run with a dominant 95-22 thrashing of Arlington Seguin. The Wolves are the No. 1 ranked Class 5A team in the Fort Worth-area.

All five starters have comparable stats and contribute to the balanced, well rounded team. Kamryn Wilson, a 5-foot-8 guard committed to Lamar University, averages 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Chrishawn Coleman is the team’s point guard and averages 12.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Another player to watch is Brooklyn Terry, a 5-foot-11 forward that averages 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Southlake Carroll (Milania Jordan, Gianna Jordan, Natalia Jordan, Nadia Jordan)

Southlake Carroll girls basketball is led by the Jordan sisters, who are taking the high school sports world by storm. The eldest of the group is junior guard Milania Jordan, who averages 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 steals. In 2023, Milania Jordan was named the District 4-6A Offensive player of the Year.

Both Gianna Jordan and Natalia Jordan are sophomores. Gianna Jordan is a guard who averages 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and leads the team with 4.2 assists per game. In 2023, Gianna Jordan was named District 4-6A’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Natalia Jordan averages 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and two steals. In 2023, she was named District 4-6A’s Newcomer of the Year.

The youngest of the group is freshman Nadia Jordan, who averages 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals per game. At 14 years old, Nadia is making an impact against high school seniors.

Boswell (Camille Williams, Sydney Durrah, Salena Carrasco)

Boswell is currently ranked as the No. 4 Class 6A team in the Fort Worth-area. The Pioneers are led by Camille Williams, who leads the team with 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4 steals per game.

Williams, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, has offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State University, Kansas State, SMU, Penn State, BYU and Houston to name a few. She has over 2,000 career points and has set schools records for assists in a game, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and steals per game.

Sydney Durrah is a 5-foot-3 point guard and has made an immediate impact in her freshman season. Durrah averages 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Salena Carrasco, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, has offers from Unviersity of Arkansas Pine Bluff, University of Texas at El Paso and South Alabama. She averages 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.

Arlington Heights (Leah Andrews, A’Nyah Ivory, Ni’Ja Washington)

Arlington Height is the No. 5 ranked Class 5A team in the Fort Worth-area. The squad is led by Leah Andrews, a 5-foot-7 junior guard that averages 16 points per game.

Two more Yellowjackets to watch include A’Nyah Ivory and Ni’Ja Washington. Ivory, a 5-foot-6 junior guard, averages 9.5 points and 3.5 steals per game. Washington, a 6-foot-1 sophomore post player, averages 13 points and six rebounds.

Keller (Rebekah Graves)

Keller secured the fourth spot out of District 4-6A and is led by senior Rebekah Graves, a 5-foot-7 guard that averages 16.4 points, 1.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game.

Graves has a 44.4% field goal percentage and was named to the Ranchview and Lion’s Club all tournament teams.

Ponder (Presley Calhoun, Bailey Kimberlin)

Ponder girls basketball stands at second place in District 10-3A ahead of the playoffs. The Lions are led by Presley Calhoun, who is averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Another player to watch is Bailey Kimberlin, who averages 13.2 points and 3.4 assists per game.

Grapevine (Naomi Lyday, Nneoma Obinabo)

Grapevine’s floor general Naomi Lyday, a 5-foot-8 point guard. She averages 6.5 points, 2.2 steals and five rebounds per game.

Nneoma Obinabo, a 6-foot-1 post, averages 5.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She has an offer to continue her basketball career at Shorter College.

Brewer (Eryn McKinzie, Julie Kasonga)

Eryn McKinzie is a 5-foot-10 guard committed University of the Incarnate Word. She averages 13.6 points and 4.6 rebound per game this season and has totaled over 1,000 career points. McKinzie was the 2023 District 5-5A Most Valuable Player.

Brewer is undefeated in district play and is ranked as the No. 2 Class 5A team in the Fort Worth-area. Another Bear to watch is Julie Kasonga, a 6-foot forward with an offer from Arkansas-Monticello that averages 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Decatur (Bralyn Peck)

Decautr girls basketball completed a perfect district play championship run and is preparing for the playoffs in Class 4A. The Eagles are led by Bralyn Peck, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward. Peck averages 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Brock (Keira Mathews)

Brock girls basketball is first in District 8-3A and are led by junior Keira Mathews, who can play multiple positions. Standing at 5-foot-9, Mathews averages 15.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 assists per game.