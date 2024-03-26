Is Fortnite down? Players await version 29.10 update

Fornite Season 8.20

Epic Games has confirmed via X that Fortnite server downtime for update v29.01 will take place from 8am GMT / 4am EDT / 1am PDT.

Players immediately reported experiencing difficulty accessing the matchmaking servers as the scheduled downtime began on Tuesday morning (March 26).

Following the normal procedure, players can expect matchmaking to go down 30 minutes before this, so that players can finish off their match before it goes down.

Players have been eagerly anticipating Fortnite’s version 29.10 update, with many possible new features discussed — more on this below.

Epic usually schedules in downtime just before a major update, which allows time for new content to be added. However, this can understandably also be an inconvenience for players.

DOWNTIME HAS STARTED 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 26, 2024

We expect Fortnite server downtime to last until around 12pm GMT / 8am EDT / 5am PDT today, as Fortnite typically goes down for four hours following every major update.

However, it's always worth checking back to see if the downtime has finished earlier than planned, as can sometimes be the case with smaller updates.

Leakers have suggested that players can expect some great new content in the v29.01 update, including new quests, cosmetics, items that span Battle Royale, Lego Fortnite and Rocket Racing, and a collaboration with Nike.Last time the server experience extended downtime, as players awaited the Chapter 5 Season 2 update. At the time, Epic stated: “The team is working through this as quickly as possible, and we’ll provide another update when we have more info,” the official Fortnite Status account tweeted.