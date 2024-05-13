When is Fortnite's next update? Surprise patch to come before Chapter 5, Season 3

Fortnite leakers have put on their meteorologists’ hats to uncover a major new feature that could be part of the next update.

The word on social media is that a new live event is about to take over the game that could see the Fortnite Island rocked by an ominous sandstorm.

Some leakers have already shared clips of the extreme weather event on the horizon that looks like a massive wall of clouds with lightning raging within it. They’re convinced that it will be part of the Chapter 5, Season 3 build-up event, which some are calling “Super Sport”, ahead of its launch on May 24.

Another leaked clip shows lightning clouds surrounding a gigantic statue of Zeus atop Mount Olympus. Apparently, the sculpture will come to life in an animation that will see its sword light up. Digging into the game’s files, leakers have also spotted possible new battle pass skins for Season 3.

Wondering when you’ll be able to experience it for yourself? Here’s everything we know about the next Fortnite update.

When is the next Fortnite update?

Fortnite’s team has announced when the next update to the game will arrive.

The official Fortnite Status X account, where players can glean the latest service updates, has posted that the next Fortnite update will arrive on May 14.

This will be about the US release, meaning the timing could be May 15 in the UK.

What do we know about the update?

But what’s coming in that update?All that has been confirmed so far is a fix for Fortnite Creators. A bug “within the Cinematic Sequence Device that isn’t allowing objects to remain in their last animated state when set to Force Keep State on creator-made experiences” is on the hit list.

That will not mean much to the people who like to play Fortnite, so what else is on the cards?

Notable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR said the next update is still called v29.40, the version number introduced with the recent Star Wars update. They also suggest fans should not expect too much new content.

“It's always possible that they'll add more content, but do NOT expect any new skins or similar stuff. It's likely only a very, very small update!” ShiinaBR wrote on X.

Fellow Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey agreed, writing: “Basically, downtime update on the 14th, but don't expect too much as it's still the same game version we are currently on, just with some extra stuff/fixes.”

A Billie Eilish skin is one piece of content expected soon, though. It is set to land on the Fortnite store before the upcoming update – on May 10.

What will happen in Chapter 5, Season 3?

With no new version number, the May 14 update may be a series of bug fixes that do not significantly affect the experience for most players.

And after that? There’s then not much time until the end of Chapter 5, Season 2. It finishes on May 24, marking the end of the current Greek Myth theme.

All indications point towards a pretty dark theme for the next season of Fortnite, potentially an apocalypse one. Here’s our evidence:

The Billie Eilish skin appears to have a “hell” theme, with optional creepy wings, tying in with the lyrics of her new single.

Chapter 3 begins on the release date of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is set in a sun-baked apocalypse wasteland. It’s one potential candidate for a tie-in.

Chapter 2 quest-giver character The Oracle speaks of “dark skies” and “choking dust”, which could point to an apocalypse event at the end of Chapter 2.

It’s far from conclusive proof, but we’re dealing with Fortnite rumours here.