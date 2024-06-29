Four takeaways from North Shropshire debate

Rob Trigg - BBC political reporter, Shropshire
·4 min read
Candidates taking part in debate
Six candidates are standing in the North Shropshire constituency [BBC]

Public transport and connectivity were the hot topics during BBC Radio Shropshire's general election debate in Ellesmere.

Five candidates from the main political parties answered questions submitted through the BBC’s Your Voice, Your Vote campaign.

Other topics included the reorganisation of healthcare in Shropshire, the cost of living and immigration.

The North Shropshire constituency debate was held in The Boathouse next to the mere, six days ahead of polling day.

It can be listened to in full on BBC Sounds.

Mobile coverage not good enough

All candidates standing in North Shropshire agreed that more needed to be done to improve mobile phone signal and broadband in rural constituencies like North Shropshire.

In The Boathouse, three of Britain's four major network providers offered no data access. Only Vodafone provided a limited signal.

Candidates posing for photo
The North Shropshire constituency has reduced in size due to boundary changes [BBC]

Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan, who won a by-election in North Shropshire in 2021, said she had presented a bill to Parliament earlier in the year calling for network providers to share technology in areas with poor signal.

Craig Emery, who is standing for the Green Party, said improving connectivity would be a priority if elected.

North Shropshire needed more masts to improve coverage, according to Reform UK's Mark Whittle.

Conservative candidate Simon Baynes agreed that mobile signal was subpar in North Shropshire but said the government had "made strides forward" with its Shared Rural Network, but admitted it was coming from a low base.

Natalie Rowley, who is standing for Labour, criticised the government for a lack of investment in 5G technology in rural areas, adding that Labour would spend more money rolling it out.

Buses 'failing' young people

Woman sat on bench
Miriam Emmas has lived in Market Drayton all of her life [BBC]

One of the questions put to the candidates came from 26-year-old Miriam Emmas from Market Drayton.

She said poor public transport in the town was preventing young people seeking work elsewhere.

The number of bus miles travelled in Shropshire has reduced by 63% in eight years, more than any other county in England.

All the candidates agreed that public transport needed improving, but differed in their approach.

Reform candidate Mr Whittle wanted to see each of North Shropshire's five market town's running two minibuses to link residents with shops, pharmacies and GP surgeries.

Mr Emery said the Green Party would heavily invest in bus and rail transport, while also giving under 18s free travel passes.

Mr Baynes, who was elected MP for the now defunct constituency of Clwyd South in 2019, said a Conservative government would invest more in bus travel.

Helen Morgan said the Lib Dems would give councils more money to spend on bus routes, claiming more people would use them if they were frequent and reliable.

While Natalie Rowley said Labour would give back control to local authorities to run bus services.

Candidates being filmed
BBC Radio Shropshire held debates for each of the five constituencies in the county [BBC]

Shropshire NHS 'in crisis'

NHS care in Shropshire has been in the spotlight this week after a Channel 4 documentary highlighted failings in the A&E department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Candidates unanimously agreed that healthcare in the county needed significant improvement.

Mr Baynes defended the Conservatives' above-inflation investment in the NHS budget, adding the party would recruit an additional 92,000 nurses and 28,000 more doctors.

Labour would cut waiting times with 40,000 more appointments, Ms Rowley said, adding her support to keeping a fully functioning A&E in Telford.

Mr Emery said the health budget would receive a boost of £50bn under a Green Party government.

Lib Dem Ms Morgan said the NHS was understaffed and a long-term solution was needed or problems in healthcare would worsen.

Mr Whittle for Reform, who works in the NHS, said wages needed increasing to stop doctors moving abroad.

Candidates taking question from presenter
The debate was presented by BBC Radio Shropshire's Mark Elliott [BBC]

Should billionaires exist?

Tax, inequality and the cost of living have featured heavily in campaigns during this general election.

Nick got in touch via Your Voice, Your Vote to ask whether candidates thought billionaires should exist?

"If you want economies to thrive, then you need wealth creation," said Conservative Mr Baynes, who defended his party's record for supporting low-income families.

Helen Morgan said a Lib Dem government would tax energy giants, which earn billions of pounds a year, to pay for bold plans in their manifesto.

Green Party candidate Mr Emery said it was wrong that the number of billionaires had increased while poverty worsened due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Whittle, for Reform, said Britain needed entrepreneurs investing in industry, but raised concern about the number of families struggling on basic wages.

While Ms Rowley criticised the Conservative government for "rewarding greed", adding that Labour would "borrow to invest" to reduce inequality.

A full list of candidates standing in North Shropshire can be found here.

Graphic with the words: More on general election 2024
[BBC]

