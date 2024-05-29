Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of rape, police say

Ellie Ng, PA
·2 min read

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape after police received a report of a “serious sexual assault” in Newark.

A teenage girl reported to police that she had been attacked on Yorke Drive playing fields between 5.30pm and 7pm on May 25, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Two boys, aged 15, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Monday and have been released on bail with strict conditions, the force said.

It added that a fourth boy, 16, was arrested on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

Inspector Dan Evans said: “Officers are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Newark.

“The teenager and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and I hope we can offer the public some reassurance that four boys have been arrested as we establish what has happened.

“A number of people have come forward to help us with our inquiries and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

“Anyone who has any information, especially those in the Yorke Drive area at the time are being urged to get in touch.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Charlotte Ellam said: “This incident is understandably going to cause a great deal of alarm and distress in the Newark community. I want to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“The public can expect to see increased patrols in the area and anyone who has any concerns then please do speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 282 of 26 May 2024 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

