France bans Arcachon oysters after food poisoning outbreak

Consumers who have purchased Arcachon oysters have been warned to refrain from consuming them and to return them to the point of sale - PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP

France has banned the sale and harvest of its celebrated Arcachon oysters, a staple at New Year’s Eve celebrations in the country, amid a spike in food poisoning triggered by wastewater.

The plump Pacific oysters from Arcachon Bay in south-west France are also among the most renowned and sought-after in the country.

Along with gracing the tables of Christmas dinners, fresh oysters are as much a year-end tradition as champagne at French festivities.

But the prefecture of Gironde said that several cases of collective food poisoning could be traced back to the consumption of oysters from Arcachon Bay. Further analysis also found the presence of norovirus.

“The symptoms are those of acute gastroenteritis and no serious cases have been reported to date,” the prefecture of Gironde said.

The local health agency also noted a spike in visits to emergency rooms during Christmas and Boxing Day for incidents of food poisoning.

The plump Pacific oysters from Arcachon Bay are among the most renowned and sought-after in France - PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP

Symptoms of norovirus include sudden and violent vomiting, “often in an uncontrollable jet” – as described by the French National Food Safety Agency – as well as diarrhoea, cramps, abdominal pain, fever, chills, aches and headaches.

The news dampens holiday plans for French consumers but also deals a blow to oyster farmers, for whom the holiday period is one of their busiest and most lucrative.

In an interview with France Info, the mayor of the oyster-producing town Arès, said that the period between Christmas and New Year’s represents up to 20 per cent of sales for oyster farms.

“This comes at the worst time for oyster farmers,” said Xavier Daney.

Consumers who purchased oysters for their year-end celebrations from Arcachon Bay are being warned to refrain from consuming them and to return them to the point of sale. The ban also applies to fish and shellfish from the same bay.

The local trade group attributes the presence of the norovirus to heavy rains and wastewater run-off that has caused “overflow into the natural environment” and contaminated production areas.

Two weeks ago, a similar ban was enforced on oyster farmers in the Loire-Atlantique in western France after 40 people fell ill after consuming local oysters and shellfish.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.