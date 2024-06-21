France's New Popular Front to hike spending by 100 billion euros in 2025

France's newly formed New Popular Front (NPF) left-wing alliance has made campaign promises ahead of the snap parliament election that would cost an estimated 100 billion euros ($106.9 billion) in 2025, said senior alliance member Eric Coquerel on Friday.



The New Popular Front has notably pledged to reverse President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reforms and to bring back the retirement age to 60.

It also aims to raise public sector wages, link salaries to inflation, boost housing and youth benefits, cut income tax and social security for lower earners, and introduce a wealth tax for the rich.

(Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

French left-wing alliance New Popular Front vows 'total break' with Macron policies

French MEP Glucksmann joins left-wing union New Popular Front, vows clear stance on Gaza, Ukraine

French right fractures ahead of Macron’s snap poll as left launches 'New Popular Front'