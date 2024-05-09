Frasier: Peri Gilpin to Join Cast in Season 2 as Roz Doyle

Peri Gilpin hasn’t left the building: After reprising her role as Roz Doyle in the Frasier revival’s Season 1 finale, she’ll join the cast as a recurring guest star in Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Paramount+ also announced on Thursday that production has officially begun on Frasier’s sophomore season, releasing a video of series star Kelsey Grammer biking his way to the show’s studio lot soundstage as the familiar “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” plays in the background. Additionally, veteran director James Burrows, who helmed hundreds of episodes of Cheers and the original Frasier, will return to direct two Season 2 episodes.

More from TVLine

Frasier stars Grammer as psychiatrist Frasier Crane — a role he originated on Cheers and then continued on his own spinoff Frasier — who has now moved back to Boston to reconnect with his son Freddy, taking a job teaching at Harvard along the way. Jack Cutmore-Scott co-stars as Freddy, with Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s pal and fellow professor Alan, Toks Olagundoye as department head Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s friend and roommate Eve and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

The revial debuted on Paramount+ in October, and was renewed for Season 2 in February. Gilpin returned to reprise her role as Frasier’s former radio colleague Roz in December’s season finale. (Check out our interview with Grammer about the finale here.)

Best of TVLine