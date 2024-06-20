Free resource fair in Fort Worth will offer medical care, food. What you need to know

Fort Worth residents can get free mammograms, food assistance, vision exams and more at an upcoming fair in Fort Worth.

The event will be Monday, June 24, at Rising Star Baptist Church, 4216 Avenue M.

The event is open to the public and is hosted by Texas Health Resources’ mobile health program. The fair is specifically intended to offer resources to those living in the 76105 and 76104 ZIP codes, where many residents have trouble accessing health care and healthy food, said Nina Burgos, the director of Texas Health Resources’ mobile program, in a press release.

The fair will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Some of the resources available include:

Mammograms

Food assistance from the Tarrant Area Food Bank

Health checkups and vaccines for kids without insurance or who have Medicaid health insurance from UNT Health Science Center’s pediatric mobile clinic (appointments must be made in advance online)

Oral health kits from Cook Children’s Medical Center

Vision exams from Walmart Vision Center

Free haircuts

Assistance from the Texas Workforce Commission for job seekers

COVID vaccines from Tarrant County Public Health from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For some services, photo identifications and proof of residency in Texas is required.