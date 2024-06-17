Free nesting boxes can help swift population grow

Leicestershire residents can apply for free nesting boxes to be installed on their homes to protect swifts.

The boxes and their installation are free for anyone with a suitable property, Leicestershire County Council said.

Last year, the authority was awarded a £77,000 grant from Natural England to help recover swift populations as part of the Swift Action for Swifts project.

The boxes include "callers", which encourages the birds to find them and make their homes inside.

So far, boxes are being installed at more than 130 sites, with more on the way, according to the council.

The authority said the number of swifts in the UK have declined "severely", with a 53% drop between 1995 and 2016.

This is due to the loss of breeding sites and the reduced numbers of flying insects caused by the use of pesticides, as well as climate change, the council said.

Ann Carruthers, director of environment and transport at the authority, said an assessment is carried out at a property before the box is installed there.

"It’s a very simple and effective way to protect these wonderful birds and to allow the population to grow and thrive," Ms Carruthers added.

