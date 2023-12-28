Freezing rain on the way for southern, central areas of N.B.

Central and southern regions should expect ice buildup from falling rain in sub-zero temperatures. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for most of southern and central New Brunswick.

The freezing rain is expected to hit overnight Thursday until mid-morning for western affected areas, and in the afternoon for eastern areas.

The freezing rain will change to snow on Friday afternoon, the warning says.

"The roads are going to be very messy, very quickly," CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said.

"It's hard to treat that when you have rain, then freezing rain, then back over the rain and then over to snow. It's really going to be a mess tomorrow. So if you can stay off the roads, that would be my advice."

The Environment Canada warning advised of icy and slippery walkways, roads and parking lots. Freezing rain warnings are issued when rainfall in sub-zero temperatures creates ice buildup, it said.

The affected regions are as follows: