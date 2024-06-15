Fresh poll predicts Tories will win just 72 seats in next parliament

Two polls published today spell bad news for Rishi Sunak, with one showing a drop of four points and the other that his party is on course to pick up just 72 seats.

A poll by Savanta for The Daily Telegraph showed the Tories are down four points to just 21% of the vote - the lowest by that pollster since the dying days of Theresa May's premiership in 2019.

In a boost for Nigel Farage, the poll showed Reform UK up three points with 13% of the vote.

Election latest: Starmer avoids saying where funding for NHS reform will come from

A separate Survation poll for Best for Britain, published by The Times, predicted that the Tories would win just 72 seats in the next parliament, compared with 456 for Labour.

It comes after a YouGov poll on Thursday night put Nigel Farage's party on 19% of the vote, compared with 18% for the Conservatives.

The development prompted Mr Farage to declare Reform as the "opposition to Labour" going into the election.