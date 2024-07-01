Fresh talks planned between Aer Lingus and striking pilots

Talks at the Labour Court collapsed last week after five hours [PA Media]

Fresh talks are scheduled to take place between Aer Lingus and the Irish Airline Pilots' Association (Ialpa) on Monday in an effort to resolve the ongoing pay dispute.

The Republic of Ireland’s Labour Court issued the invitation to both parties to review the situation after earlier discussions broke down.

It comes after five days of industrial action by pilots represented by the Ialpa.

About 400 flights have been cancelled up until 7 July as a result of the indefinite work-to-rule sand strike action policy by pilots.

On Saturday, hundreds of pilots went on an eight-hour strike which resulted in the cancellation of 120 additional flights, affecting 17,000 passengers on the day.

Pilots began an indefinite work-to-rule on Wednesday in protest at the company's handling of their claim for a 24% pay increase.

Work-to-rule means not working overtime or any other out of hours duties.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme last week Ialpa president Capt Mark Tighe said they would accept a less than an inflationary rise in an effort to resolve the dispute.

Aer Lingus described the reduction by Ialpa as "minimal", according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Capt Tighe said the union was "considering an escalation" before the invitation, but he was hopeful the court would be able to assist in the dispute.

The Aer Lingus website, has a list of flights disrupted because of the strike.

It states that if your flight is affected, you will be contacted by them directly by email or SMS message.

Or, if you booked through a travel agent, they will contact you to advise you of your options.

