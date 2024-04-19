Friday horse racing tips: Divine Libra to improve at Newbury

(Getty Images)

Our tipster is back with three selections at Newbury.

Hawaiian (1.42pm)

This looks like a hotly contested race with multiple horses standing out on paper.

The Richard Hannon yard won this race last year and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t go two-for-two. Hawaiian is a two-year old colt out of Kodiac and has been bred for speed. He has been training immaculately, leaving stablemates in his dust when travelling for workouts.

Connections will definitely have Royal Ascot hopes, with the Coventry Stakes over 6f instead of staying at 5f for the Norfolk. Either way, a win today will certainly set him on a trajectory for Royal Ascot.

Divine Libra e/w (2.12pm)

Divine Libra has come in the top three in all four of his starts since being dropped in trip from 7f to 6f. His third last time out at Chester on September 16 was the worst performance of the four, slow to get going, looked as if he might compete with the leaders approaching the final furlong but ultimately couldn’t find the extra gear on that occasion.

That performance prompted connections to geld him in the break. That will help to aid his improvement as a four-year-old and the booking of jockey William Buick is a positive sign. He should be in contention.

Mr Hampstead (1.12pm)

Godolphin won this race last year with Military Order and look to go back-to-back with debut-winning Arabian Tribe.

Mr Hampstead was second on debut, beaten by the very likable Meydaan. The pair managed to pull well clear of the rest of the field before Meydaan asserted himself inside the final furlong. The selection will definitely learn from that experience and his stamina and ability can see him win what is expected to be an honestly run race.