FTSE 100 hits all-time high as shares rally holds strong

Holly Williams and Anna Wise, PA Business Staff
·1 min read

London’s FTSE 100 Index has soared to its highest level as the shares rally shows little sign of easing.

The FTSE surpassed the previous intraday record of 8,047.06 from February last year, with investors in good spirits amid continued hopes of geopolitical tensions easing and economic conditions improving.

It comes after the blue-chip share index reached a record-breaking closing level on Monday, finishing at 8,023.87, after surging by more than 1.6%.

In early trading on Tuesday, retailers and financial stocks were among those making gains, helping lift the FTSE 100 to highs of about 8,075.

Only a handful of stocks had started the day with losses, including the indices’ top miners.

Experts suggested that the rally has something to do with renewed hopes of UK interest rates coming down, thanks to inflation moving closer to its 2% target level.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said: “With economic growth still lagging for many of its G7 peers, the UK has turned this to its strength in the fight against inflation, which last month fell below that of the US and saw Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey announce that this data shows the UK is ‘pretty much on track’ with the central bank’s forecasts.”

She said it has led investors to anticipate that interest rate cuts could “arrive in the UK well before the US”, which has helped the pound weaken against the US dollar.

The FTSE 100 contains many large international companies whose earnings are generated in dollars but reported in pounds, meaning they become more profitable when the dollar strengthens.

This benefits UK-based investors and means London stock markets are given a boost.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Mum makes £10k-a-year hand-crafting earrings and bracelets out of - BEER cans

    A mum makes more than £10k-a-year hand-crafting earrings and bracelets out of - beer cans. Carys Miles, 40, launched her unique business, Craft Beerings, five years ago after finishing a can of craft beer. Fascinated by the quirky and colourful designs of the cans and desperate for a creative venture, Carys got to work. She decided to carefully cut and flatten the vibrant cans before cutting them into different shapes - such as studs, hearts and lightning bolts. The raw material is then dried out before being applied to earring mounts - with Carys able to make five pairs of earrings from one can. Though she usually batch-makes the earrings, Carys says she can convert a can to a pair in just 30 minutes. She doesn't add any gloss to the final earrings, with some pairs featuring shiny overlays whilst others are more papery, representing the true texture of the can. Carys made over 960 pairs of the earrings last year and sells them online and at craft fairs for between £10 - £17.50.

  • Trump's stock bust came even quicker than I expected

    Trump Media's DJT stock price has plunged since its SPAC merger. And it's probably going to get worse once Trump himself can sell shares.

  • Forget Gold: This Other Metal Is Sure to Soar Higher!

    The price of gold continues to hit the headlines, but this material is also making waves and should continue to climb for investors. The post Forget Gold: This Other Metal Is Sure to Soar Higher! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s How Much a $1,000 Investment in Rivian’s IPO Would Be Worth Today

    Rivian stock hit the market at $78 per share on Nov. 9, 2021, in the largest initial public offering of the year and the seventh-largest U.S. IPO of all time, according to Statista. Find Out: 10...

  • Telus Stock Is Down to its Pandemic Low of Below $22: How Low Can it Go?

    Telus stock is down 37% in two years and is trading near its pandemic low, making investors wonder how low it can go. The post Telus Stock Is Down to its Pandemic Low of Below $22: How Low Can it Go? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Buy 3,000 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock For $3,300/Year in Passive Income

    Are you looking for a super dividend stock to buy now and generate a whopping passive-income stream? Here's an option that's too good to ignore. The post Buy 3,000 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock For $3,300/Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Trump accepts new restrictions on $175 million bond in New York civil fraud case

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump agreed on Monday to additional restrictions on the $175 million bond in the former U.S. president's New York civil fraud case, resolving concerns by the state attorney general that the funds were not secure. The bond issued by Knight Specialty Insurance is meant to secure Trump's compliance with a $454.2 million judgment won by state Attorney General Letitia James if he does not succeed in an appeal. Justice Arthur Engoron imposed the penalty after finding that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate to face President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election, fraudulently inflated his net worth and real estate assets to deceive banks and insurers into providing better terms.

  • Here’s Every Stock in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio: What To Know About All 45 Picks

    Warren Buffett's investment portfolio, managed by Berkshire Hathaway, is a treasure trove of insight for investors worldwide.

  • These 8 Expenses Can Kill Your Retirement — Should You Ditch Them ASAP?

    Retirement is the period in your life when many focus on family and the things you weren't able to do while you were busy with your career. As such, you'll want to optimize your financial well-being...

  • Apple stock will soar 36% as it gears up to launch an AI-enable iPhone, BofA says

    Bank of America said Apple could announce a 5% dividend increase and $90 billion share buyback program when it releases earnings next week.

  • Tesla Will Lose Its Crown to Toyota if This Happens

    Tesla has been the most valuable car company on earth for about 1,400 days. Its reign could come to an end.

  • Red Lobster Is Heading For Bankruptcy After Losing $11M On Endless Shrimp Deal

    Red Lobster is seeking advice from a law firm on whether to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a difficult few years for the chain.

  • Canadian dollar gains for fourth day as Wall Street rebounds

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as risk appetite improved and after domestic data showed new home prices stabilizing in March. The loonie was 0.4% higher at 1.3695 to the U.S. dollar, or 73.02 U.S. cents, adding to its winning streak since Wednesday and trading at its strongest level since April 12. "It's no surprise to see the Canadian dollar strengthening on a day with equities broadly higher," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever

    Canadian AI stocks like Open Text Corp (TSX:OTEX) are changing the game. The post 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $500 and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Gold Falls Again After Biggest Daily Slump in Almost Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended losses after its biggest daily decline in almost two years, with easing tension in the Middle East and signs the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer crimping demand.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayRussians Transform Dubai as They Flee Putin’s War: Photo EssaySea Billionaire’s Wife to Buy Singapore Mansion for $31 MillionBillionaire Pinaults Fig

  • How much Bill Gates pays in property taxes on his pricey real estate portfolio

    Bill Gates' many houses come with a multi-million dollar tax bill each year. Here's how much he pays on his homes from California to Montana.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market's multi-week sell-off will end soon, according to a Wall Street bull

    "Equities had a strong first quarter 2024, so the fact that stocks are consolidating and even drifting lower is not entirely a surprise."

  • Buy the Dip: 2 Strong TSX Stocks That Recently Went on Sale!

    Consider buying Parkland Fuel (TSX:PKI) stock and another top dividend play on their recent corrections. The post Buy the Dip: 2 Strong TSX Stocks That Recently Went on Sale! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • If You’d Invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Here's how a $5,000 lump-sum investment in BEP.UN would have worked out from 2023 to present. The post If You’d Invested $5,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Tesla slashes prices amid slumping sales

    Tesla dropped the prices of its vehicles globally Friday, as the largest electric vehicle manufacturer faces declining sales. The prices of the Model X, Model Y and Model S — three of its four best-selling vehicles — were each reduced by $2000, days after the company recorded below-anticipated delivery figures for the first quarter of…