Here Are The Funniest Weekend Tweets

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

1.

employer: what are your weaknesses me: crab rangoon — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @RiotGrlErin

2.

My daughter just burped loud as hell in Olive Garden and I’m like WOW have some decorum and she’s like “that word doesn’t effect me cause I don’t know what it means” Okay. — MOMMA $PICE (@ItsMrsPlugg) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @ItsMrsPlugg

3.

Cartoon Network / Twitter: @invis4yo

4.

I'm best man at my buddy's second wedding. Is it appropriate to open my dinner speech with “Welcome back everyone"? — Garry Gray (@GarryJGray) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @GarryJGray

5.

can she back up a bit omg. https://t.co/yV66dKkgDy — janito (@yassnito) April 26, 2024

The Drew Barrymore Show. / Twitter: @yassnito

6.

ALL I DO IS W- 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅 https://t.co/MMDRtqZNLj — dinaledi aligning. (@____justsihle) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @____justsihle

7.

“but it’s so beautiful outside!” ah but you see. it is also so beautiful inside — trash jones (@jzux) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @jzux

8.

I’ll be damned if my son ever asks to go hunting. Get back in that room and don’t come out until you’re fucking gay — Thomas (@len0killer) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @len0killer

9.

The central heating rn pic.twitter.com/G4XHuvof9p — Matthew Fellows (@fattmellows) April 27, 2024

FX / Twitter: @fattmellows

10.

Twitter: @downbadcomment

11.

Went to visit my girl and her TV was on HDMI 2 with nothing plugged to it pic.twitter.com/aXTEc6NEzK — 𝔸ℝℂℍ𝕀𝕄𝔼𝔻𝔼𝕊 🦍 (@SuaNyansa_) April 26, 2024

WWE / Twitter: @SuaNyansa_

12.

On arrival in Japan: "I don't really want a toilet to spray me in the butt."Upon returning from Japan: "What, am I just supposed to wipe my own ass like some kind of caveman?"One week after returning from Japan: pic.twitter.com/wqnQm1TXUM — T. Ryan Gregory (@TRyanGregory) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @TRyanGregory

13.

So is she gonna be "Zendaya Holland" or is he going to become "Tom" https://t.co/4JZJ8hwqAs — 💐🌱Vernal Eggcelent🌱💐 (@Astro_Eggcelent) April 27, 2024

@zendaya / Twitter: @Astro_Eggcelent

14.

New email signature just dropped pic.twitter.com/gLsl4cFpSk — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) April 27, 2024

NBC / Twitter: @drhingram

15.

Me thinking about the next time I get paid immediately after getting paid pic.twitter.com/yXMy9wW6gG — brandonnn 👻 (@BBBrrrandonn) April 27, 2024

Twitter: @BBBrrrandonn

