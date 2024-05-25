‘Furiosa’ Opening To $31M-$34M, Lowest No. 1 Memorial Day Weekend Opening In Decades; ‘The Garfield Movie’ Clawing At $30M-$32M – Friday PM Update

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Ouch, it’s looking really bad. Warner Bros.’ Furiosa is possibly posting the lowest opening for a Memorial Day movie in 41 years with a 4-day between $31M-$35M. How the holy heck is that? If the George Miller directed prequel comes in on the low end, the last time a No. 1 movie or Memorial Day opening title filed a 4-day gross take that was lower was back in 1983 with 1983’s Return of the Jedi when it made $30.5M — and that was a lot of money back then.

If Furiosa hits at the high end of its current range at $35M, then that’s the lowest Memorial Day weekend opening since 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple which did $33.9M. Those ’80s grosses are unadjusted for inflation.

Anya Taylor-Joy in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Furiosa is seeing an estimated $11M for today (including previews) and around $27.5M for the 3-day at 3,804 theaters, and that includes Imax. For all the hell we gave Disney/Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story back in pre-Covid 2018 with a $103M 4-day debut, jeez, that looks insanely rich by comparison. Before pulling the arm off Furiosa, we’ll let her live a bit and see where the night and weekend takes her before becoming judge, jury and executioner on this Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth prequel.

A bit mindboggling how bad the pre-reception is for Furiosa but then again dystopian motorcycle and truck tattooed gang movies in the desert aren’t for everybody. RelishMix shows a mixed-positive word of mouth on the pic despite its social media universe rallying at 37% above comps for sci-fi/action genres with close to 387M across TikTok, Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram. Hemsworth has been promoting to his 97.6M fans plus posting videos with 88.3M views as well as Taylor-Joy to her 10.9M fans with 62.7M video views on her Instagram.

I recently learned that Warner Bros is all in on Furiosa sans co-financiers such as Village Roadshow, which was involved on Mad Max: Fury Road. The sequel cost $168M before P&A.

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt). and his dad (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) in 'The Garfield Movie'

Meanwhile, Alcon/Sony’s The Garfield Movie is showing $8M today (including previews), $24M for Friday-Sunday and $30M-$32M for the 4-day at 4,035 theaters, which includes PLF. On a 3-day basis, that would inch out the start of 2004’s Garfield: The Movie ($21.7M). That 20th Century Fox movie ended its run at $75.3M. Remember when we told you that Garfield could beat Furiosa? Well….Some never believed it to be me true since Furiosa has Imax, Dolby, D-box and some PLFs,

Even with a new kids movie in the marketplace, Paramount’s second weekend of IF at 4,068 theaters is seeing a $4.5M Friday, 3-day of $16.8M, -50%, 4-day of $21.7M, and running total of $64.2M.

Fourth is the third weekend of 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with $3.4M today, $12.8M 3-day, -50%, 4-day of $16.3M and running total by Sunday of $125.7M.

Universal’s fourth weekend of The Fall Guy at 2,955 is seeing $1.55M today, $5.5M Fri-Sun, -34%, $7M 4-day in fifth place and a running total of $73.2M by end of Sunday. The Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt movie is available to purchase and rent on digital.

Angel Studios’ Sight booked at 2,100 theaters is grossing $1M today, $2.8M over 3-day and $3.5M over 4-day. The movie stars Greg Kinnear and Terry Chen, and follows the inspiring true story of Ming Wang, an impoverished Chinese prodigy who flees Communist China to become a pioneering eye surgeon in America. When tasked with restoring the sight of an orphan who was blinded by her step-mother, he must confront the trauma of living through the violent uprising in his youth, the Cultural Revolution.

FRIDAY AM: Despite more movies in the marketplace, we’re still feeling the aftermath of the strikes. How is that? Many aren’t in the habit of moviegoing yet, and while content is king, neither of this weekend’s releases are expected to create a stampede: one is a prequel/spinoff with a new actress to a beloved Oscar winning cult movie, and the other is a family movie of an age-old comic-strip cat who eats lasagna. Don’t expect a $200M+ four-day weekend like the last two Memorial Day holiday frames have delivered.

Warner Bros’ Geroge Miller prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga did $3.5M at 3,400 locations that began previews at 3PM.

2015’s Max Max Fury Road posted previews of $3.7M back in May 2015 off showtimes that began at 7PM and went on to open to $45.4M, No. 2 that weekend. The movie legged out to a 3.3x multiple. That’s the hope here for this movie that has Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy stepping in for Charlize Theron in this desert dystopian epic about Mad Max’s sidekick (depending on who you ask — Furiosa is arguably The Boss of the last film). Furiosa is expected to post $40M in its four day.

Unlike Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, last year’s big Hollywood premiere at Cannes which was knifed by critics, Furiosa won many over with 89% certified fresh on RT. Knock on wood, Furiosa on the Rotten Tomatoes audience meter is 96%. Screen Engine/Comscore PostTrak exits on the Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth movie is also very strong at 4 1/2 stars and a 70% recommend. Men at 68% gave the pic an 87% score while women at 32% gave it 81%. Hopefully all good word of mouth pays off during the Friday through Sunday span.

Meanwhile Alcon/Sony’s The Garfield Movie posted $1.9M in shows that started at 2PM yesterday at 3,243 locations. That’s a tad higher than IF’s previews last Thursday of $1.75M. Garfield is expected to do $30M+ over four days. Garfield is 37% Rotten with RT critics. General audiences numbered 58%, parents 19% and kids under 12 were 23%. General audience gave the animated pic 3 1/2 stars while parents and kids awarded it 4 1/2 stars. Overall, women outnumber men for Garfield at 55% to 45%.

Angels Studios’ Sight received 4 1/2 stars and a 68% definite recommend. Female heavy at 64%. The over 55+ demo arrived at 47% — no surprise here for a faith-based movie.

Elsewhere, Paramount’s IF ends week one with $42.5M, which is 8% behind the last PG live-action title, Hop, which posted a first week’s take of $46.4M. That Universal movie which was also had CGI animation mixed in, ended its U.S./Canada at $108M. No sequel was greenlit for the big screen. IF is hoping to ease -50% off its $33.7M opening. Hop was down -43%. Keep in mind Hop was an Easter title that played three weeks into the Holy weekend.

